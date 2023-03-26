Adele Plans Concert Film, Extends Las Vegas Residency At Caesars Colisseum

Adele will add 34 dates to her Las Vegas residency, starting June 16-17 and completed by Nov. 4. Additionally, a live concert film of the residency is planned.

The new dates were announced this morning, just after the first “Weekends with Adele” residency series ended Saturday night.

Adele tipped this morning’s announcement to the Saturday night audience.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that,” she told her audience. “So I am coming back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

Presale tickets for the second residency shows will begin at 10 a.m. Pacific time April 5. Fans will receive a code to purchase tickets. If demand for tickets from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a public on-sale.

Adele’s first “Weekends with Adele” run started in November 2022 and covered 34 shows through Saturday night. The residency was delayed at the last minute from its anticipated spring debut, spawning controversy over its staging and Adele’s role in the cancellation. But Adele didn’t miss a date once the run started, and every show sold out.