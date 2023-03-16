Punjabi Actor Aman Dhaliwal Injured In Hatchet & Knife Attack At Southern California Gym

A Punjabi and Bollywood actor is recovering from multiple stab wounds today after a man wielding a hatchet and knife attacked him outside a gym about an hour southeast of Los Angeles.

Aman Dhaliwal was assaulted at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness by a man Corona police identified as Ronald Chand, 30, of Santa Ana. Both men ended up inside the gym, where Dhaliwal was held at knifepoint — verbally also threatening others in the room — before the victim fought back and subdued and detained the assailant with the help of bystanders. Watch video shot inside the gym below.

Dhaliwal, who lives in nearby Riverside, sustained several stab wounds to his upper body, police said. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment for the non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Chand sustained minor injuries while being held down and also was hospitalized for treatment. After being discharged, he was sent to the Robert Presley Detention Center and booked for attempted murder. Bail was set at $1 million.

A model-turned-actor, Dhaliwal has appeared in Punjabi and Hindi films including Ik Kudi Punjab Di and Ajj De Ranjhe and such local TV shows as Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Porus and Vighnaharta Ganesh. He also has had roles in Bollywood fare including Jodhaa Akbar and Big Brother.

Here is video of the incident that aired on ABC7 news: