Aaron Taylor-Johnson Joins Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Movie For Focus

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Eggers’ long-awaited Nosferatu pic is full steam ahead at Focus Features with Aaron Taylor-Johnson rounding out the all-star ensemble. Simon McBurney and Ralph Ineson also are joining the cast that includes Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Skarsgard, Nicholas Hoult, Willem Dafoe and Emma Corrin.

Eggers is writing and directing the pic, with production currently underway in Prague. Focus will distribute the film domestically, and Universal Pictures International will handle international distribution.

Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus are producing.

In the new reimagining, Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.

Taylor-Johnson next will be seen starring as the titular superhero in Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter. He recently wrapped production on the upcoming action-adventure film The Fall Guy, reteaming with director David Leitch, who directed him in Bullet Train. Taylor-Johnson’s credits also include Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and the action-spy feature The King’s Man, a prequel to Kingsman film series. He is represented by WME, Brillstein Partners and Sloane Offer Weber.