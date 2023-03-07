A24 Dates Three For Summer: ‘You Hurt My Feelings’, ‘Past Lives’ & ‘Talk To Me’

EXCLUSIVE: A24 has mapped out three films for summer release: the Nicole Holofcener-Julia Louis Dreyfus reteam You Hurt My Feelings, the Celine Song directed/written title Past Lives and the distributor’s hot Sundance horror pick-up Talk to Me.

You Hurt My Feelings, which played to great laughs at the Eccles Theater, will go wide nationwide over Memorial Day weekend, May 26, joining such titles on the marquee as Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Sony’s The Machine and Lionsgate’s About My Father. The sophisticated comedy follows a novelist (Dreyfus) whose longstanding marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband give his honest reaction to her latest book. It’s a movie about trust, lies, and the things we say to the people we love most.

Song’s feature directorial debut, Past Lives, which also made its world premiere at Sundance, follows Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, who are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance. The title will get a limited release on June 2 and platform from there.

Going wide on July 28, is Australian horror title Talk to Me from Danny & Michael Philippou. The movie in its midnight premiere at Sundance spurred a bidding war with Universal and others before A24 won out. Logline: When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. The only other wide release on July 28 is Disney’s The Haunted Mansion. Reportedly Steven Spielberg to Jordan Peele loved it and the Philippous vlog about it: