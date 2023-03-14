‘A League Of Their Own’ To End With Four-Episode Second Season At Prime Video

Prime Video has renewed A League Of Their Own for a second and final season. Following months of talks with Sony TV, the series will end with a four-episode Season 2, sources have confirmed.

The hourlong series, created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, is an adaptation of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film of the same name. It follows the formation of the WWII-era women’s professional baseball team weaving in the experiences of both diverse and queer women at the center—earning the show a cult following.

Jacobson also stars alongside Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Collindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, Melanie Field, Nick Offerman, Rosie O’Donnell, Patrick J. Adams, Patrice Covington, Sadiah Ekulona, Lea Robinson, Andia Winslow, Rae Gray, and Lil Frex.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television produce in association with Field Trip Productions. The series is co-created and executive produced by Graham and Jacobson. Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff also serve as executive producers. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot and also serves as executive producer.

The first season was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award, NAACP Image Award and Independent Spirit Award for Gbemisola Ikumelo for Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series.