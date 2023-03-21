‘A Gentleman In Moscow’: Leah Harvey, Paul Ready & More Join Paramount+ & Showtime Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: The cast is coming together on Paramount+ and Showtime’s upcoming limited series A Gentleman in Moscow.

BAFTA nominee Leah Harvey, Johnny Harris, Paul Ready, Alexa Goodall, John Heffernan, Lyès Salem, Fehinti Balogun, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Dee Ahluwalia and Anastasia Hille have joined Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the ensemble drama that eOne is making in association with Paramount.

The series is based on Amor Towles’ internationally best-selling novel of the same name. Ewan McGregor is starring in the series as Count Alexander Rostov, a Russian aristocrat who’s forced to make a life for himself in a hotel after being banished there by a Soviet tribunal.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead has already been cast to star opposite the Star Wars and Transpotting actor as glamorous, self-made film actress Anna Urbanova.

Harvey, who was BAFTA-nominated for AppleTV+ drama Foundation, plays wise hotel chamber maid and single mother Marina, while Motherland and The Terror actor Paul Ready plays sensitive former prince Petrov, a friend of the Count.

Harris (Without Sin, This is England ’86) is conflicted secret police officer Osip, Goodall (The Devil’s Hour, Lockwood and Co) is the Count’s unlikely young friend Nina and Heffernan (Becoming Elizabeth, The Pursuit of Love) plays bloodless bureaucrat Bishop.

Salm (Coupez, Abou Leila) will be Andrey, the Maître d’ of the Hotel Metroil’s Boyarsky restaurant, and Haraldsson (Lamb, The Witcher) plays head chef and irascible genius Emily. Ahluwalia (Consent, Sex Education) is bartender Audrius, who enables the copies drinking that takes place at the hotel.

Balogun (Dune, I May Destroy You) will be Mishka, the Count’s best friend from university who loves his sister. Hille (I Hate Suzie Too) will play Anna’s dresser and confidante Olga.

The plot follows Rostov in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, who finds that his gilded past places him on the wrong side of history. Spared immediate execution, he is banished to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he sets foot outside again. As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel’s doors, Rostov’s reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery.

Ben Vanstone is the showrunner and executive producer on the show, which is the first to come out of eOne’s deal with Tom Harper’s Popcorn Storm Pictures. Harper is exec producer, alongside McGregor, Xavier Marchand and writer Towles. Sam Miller is director and EP.