’80 For Brady’ Premiere Date Set At Paramount+

'80 for Brady' sets streaming premiere date on Paramount+
(L-R) Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field in '80 For Brady' Paramount

Paramount+ has unveiled a premiere date for 80 for Brady, announcing that the hit film from Paramount Pictures and Fifth Season will bow on the platform in the U.S. and Canada on April 4, coming to additional international markets on dates to be announced down the road.

Opening wide on February 3 and garnering high scores with both critics and audiences, the film went on to a predominantly domestic $39M+ gross after a widely discussed experiment with discounted ticketing. It’s inspired by the true story of four best friends who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play.

The film featuring seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady co-stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, with Sara Gilbert, Harry Hamlin, Glynn Turman, Bob Balaban, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang, Billy Porter, Rob Corddry, Alex Moffat, Guy Fieri and Matt Lauria rounding out the cast.

The Climb‘s Kyle Marvin directed from a script by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins (Booksmart). Fifth Season, the global content studio formerly known as Endeavor Content, developed the film with Brady and Academy Award winner Donna Gigliotti, with Paramount Pictures subsequently acquiring worldwide rights. Gigliotti and Fifth Season produced with Brady through his production company, 199 Productions, with Marvin and Covino exec producing under their Watch This Ready banner, alongside Jeff Stott.

