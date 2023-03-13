From Bezos To Billie Eilish: Who Was On The Guest List For Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party

Vanity Fair’s annual Oscar party took place Sunday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. I have all the details from inside the event, which as usual attracted the most elite of the Hollywood set who poured in after watching Everything Everywhere All at Once score seven Oscar trophies including Best Picture.
We managed to get our hands on the guest list for the event, held in a 3,000-square-foot indoor reception area, with additional courtyards and other outdoor lounge spaces. The main bar, a prime gathering spot, was 40 feet long. The guests danced into the early-morning hours.
As I wrote, “If you’ve won an Oscar, the trophy is your ticket.” But the official guest list (see it below) omits winners in nine of the 23 Academy Award categories, which included Best Supporting Actress Jamie Lee Curtis (who previously said the party was past her bedtime). The others not on the list were Best Animated Feature, Visual Effects, Cinematography, Production Design, Score, Makeup and Hairstyling, Documentary Feature and Live Action and Animated Short.
That said, some of the winners in those excluded categories indeed were at the bash, including the Avatar: The Way of Water VFX team and people from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.
Below is the full list of invited attendees, which features A-list actors, executives, models, musicians, media figures and more.
Winners
Best Picture: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, and Jonathan Wang; Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert; Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Adapted Screenplay: Sarah Polley; Women Talking
Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert; Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Documentary Short Film: Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga; The Elephant Whisperers
Best Film Editing: Paul Rogers; Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best International Film: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Best Original Song: M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose; “Naatu Naatu” from RRR
Best Costume Design: Ruth E. Carter; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Live Action Short: Tom Berkeley and Ross White; An Irish Goodbye
Best Sound: Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor; Top Gun: Maverick
Actors
Ms. Jessica Alba & Mr. Cash Warren
Mr. Kevin Bacon & Ms. Kyra Sedgwick
Ms. Elizabeth Banks & Mr. Max Handelman
Mr. Jason Bateman & Ms. Amanda Anka
Mr. Matt Bomer & Mr. Simon Halls
Ms. Patricia Clarkson
Ms. Jennifer Coolidge
Mr. Alan Cumming & Mr. Grant Shaffer
Ms. Danielle Deadwyler
Ms. Julia Garner
Mr. Donald Glover & Ms. Michelle Pagano
Mr. Jon Hamm
Mr. Tom Hollander
Mr. Michael Keaton & Ms. Marni Turner
Mr. Michael Patrick King & Mr. Craig Fisse
Queen Latifah
Ms. Judith Light & Mr. Robert Desiderio
Ms. Sienna Miller & Ms. Tori Cook
Ms. Sarah Paulson & Ms. Holland Taylor
Ms. Gabrielle Union & Mr. Dwayne Wade
Ms. Sofia Vergara & Mr. Joe Manganiello
Ms. Naomi Watts
Mr. Casey Affleck
Mr. Riz Ahmed
Mr. Aziz Ansari
Ms. Patricia Arquette
Ms. Alexandra Balahoutis
Mr. Antonio Banderas & Ms. Nicole Kimpel
Ms. Angela Bassett & Mr. Courtney Vance
Ms. Halle Berry & Mr. Van Hunt
Ms. Cate Blanchett & Mr. Andrew Upton
Ms. Sofia Boutella
Ms. Quinta Brunson
Ms. Jessie Buckley
Mr. Austin Butler
Mr. Ram Charan
Ms. Hong Chau
Mr. John Cho
Ms. Glenn Close
Ms. Kerry Condon
Ms. Jennifer Connelly
Mr. & Mrs. James Corden
Ms. Marion Cotillard
Mr. Craig Coyne
Ms. Bryce Dallas Howard
Mr. Paul Dano
Mr. Larry David
Ms. Ana De Armas
Ms. Ariana DeBose
Ms. Olivia DeJonge
Ms. Laura Dern
Ms. Minnie Driver & Mr. Addison O’Dea
Mr. & Mrs. Idris Elba
Mr. Brendan Fraser
Ms. Ziwe Fumudoh
Mr. Andrew Garfield
Mr. Troy Garity & Ms. Simone Bent
Ms. Antonia Gentry
Mr. Hugh Grant & Mrs. Anna Grant
Ms. Tiffany Haddish
Mr. Kevin Hart & Ms. Eniko Parrish
Ms. Salma Hayek-Pinault
Mr. Judd Hirsch
Ms. Stephanie Hsu
Ms. Kate Hudson
Mr. Ke Huy Quan
Ms. Lily James
Mr. Michael B. Jordan
Ms. Mindy Kaling
Ms. Riley Keough & Mr. Ben Smith-Petersen
Mr. Jimmy Kimmel & Ms. Molly McNearney
Mr. Sam Levinson & Ms. Ashley Lent Levinson
Ms. Eva Longoria & Mr. José Bastón
Ms. Billie Lourd & Mr. Austen Rydell
Ms. Andie MacDowell
Mr. Jonathan Majors
Ms. Sheila McCarthy
Mr. & Mrs. Will McCormack
Ms. Mary McCormack & Mr. Michael Morris
Mr. Paul Mescal
Mr. Bill Nighy
Ms. Sandra Oh
Ms. Elizabeth Olsen
Mr. Regé-Jean Page & Ms. Emily Brown
Mr. Pedro Pascal
Ms. Florence Pugh
Mr. N.T. Rama Rao Jr.
Ms. Emily Ratajkowski
Ms. Andrea Riseborough & Mr. Karim Saleh
Mr. Seth Rogen & Ms. Lauren Miller
Ms. Tracee Ellis Ross
Ms. Zoe Saldana
Ms. Brooke Shields
Ms. Jenny Slate & Mr. Ben Shattuck
Ms. Sharon Stone
Mr. Channing Tatum
Ms. Tessa Thompson
Ms. Sophie Turner & Mr. Joe Jonas
Mr. Brian Tyree Henry
Ms. Kerry Washington & Mr. Nnamdi Asomugha
Ms. Sigourney Weaver & Mr. Jim Simpson
Ms. Michelle Williams
Ms. Michelle Yeoh
Mr. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Ms. Nazanin Boniadi
Ms. J. Smith Cameron
Ms. Emma Chamberlain
Ms. Alexandra Daddario
Ms. Sarah Michelle Gellar
Mr. Brett Goldstein
Ms. Danai Gurira
Ms. Vanessa Hudgens
Ms. Daisy Edgar Jones
Ms. Melanie Lynskey
Mr. James Marsden
Ms. Elizabeth McGovern & Mr. Simon Curtis
Ms. Sheryl Lee Ralph
Ms. Michelle Rodriguez
Ms. Hunter Schafer
Ms. Yara Shahidi
Mr. Matt Smith
Mr. David Spade
Ms. Wanda Sykes
Ms. Jodie Turner-Smith
Ms. Rebel Wilson
Ms. Shailene Woodley
Ms. Naomi Ackie
Ms. Shohreh Aghdashloo
Ms. Iris Apatow
Ms. Fan Bingbing
Ms. Kate Bosworth & Mr. Justin Long
Ms. Sofia Carson
Mr. Noah Centineo
Ms. Kaitlyn Dever
Mr. Billy Eichner
Mr. Jay Ellis
Mr. Michael Gandolfini
Ms. Eiza González
Ms. Mia Goth
Ms. Eve Hewson
Mr. Jharrel Jerome
Mr. Gabriel LaBelle
Ms. Sanaa Lathan
Ms. Thuso Mbedu
Ms. Deepika Padukone
Ms. Taylour Paige
Mr. Jeremy Pope
Ms. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Mr. Danny Ramirez
Ms. Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Ms. Renate Reinsve
Ms. Emma Roberts
Ms. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Mr. Wyatt Russell & Ms. Meredith Hagner
Ms. Alicia Silverstone
Ms. Jurnee Smollett
Mr. LaKeith Stanfield
Ms. Hailee Steinfeld
Mr. Jon Voight
Ms. Casey Wilson
Ms. Kelsey Asbille
Ms. Monica Barbaro
Mr. Diego Calva
Ms. Dove Cameron
Mr. Sam Claflin
Ms. Lana Condor
Ms. Laverne Cox
Ms. Zooey Deschanel
Mr. Harris Dickinson
Mr. Paul W. Downs & Ms. Lucia Aniello
Ms. Hannah Einbinder
Ms. Dominique Fishback
Ms. Megan Fox
Mr. Harvey Guillen
Mr. Quincy Isaiah
Ms. Jemima Kirke
Mr. Lucien Laviscount
Ms. Iris Law
Ms. Greta Lee
Mr. Zachary Levi
Mr. & Mrs. Timothy Olyphant
Mr. Patrick Schwarzenegger
Ms. Naomi Scott & Mr. Jordan Spence
Mr. Greg Tarzan Davis
Ms. Teyana Taylor
Mr. Oliver Trevena
Ms. Grace Van Patten
Mr. Jackson White
Ms. Allison Williams
Ms. Simone Ashley
Ms. Kate Beckinsale
Ms. Zoey Deutch
Mr. Adam DiMarco
Ms. Hilary Duff
Mr. Alden Ehrenreich
Mr. Dave Franco & Ms. Alison Brie
Mr. Fabien Frankel
Mr. Tyrese Gibson
Ms. Karen Gillan
Ms. Beatrice Grannò
Mr. Tenoch Huerta
Ms. Sabrina Impacciatore
Ms. Poorna Jagannathan
Ms. Camila Mendes
Ms. Patina Miller
Ms. Kathryn Newton
Ms. Haley Lu Richardson
Mr. Manu Rios
Mr. Evan Ross
Ms. Simona Tabasca
Ms. Dominique Thorne
Ms. Phoebe Tonkin
Ms. DeWanda Wise
Ms. Madelyn Cline
Mr. Hunter Doohan
Ms. Laura Harrier
Ms. Vicky Krieps
Ms. Shay Mitchell
Mr. Evan Mock
Mr. Ashton Sanders
Ms. Emilia Jones
Advertising
Ms. Catherine Halaby
Ms. Marisa Hammonds
Mr. Enrique Lores & Ms. Rocio Esteve
Arts
Ms. Janet Yang
Ms. Jacqueline Stewart
Mr. Stephen Galloway
Mr. Michael Smith & Ambassador James Costos
Ms. Melita Toscan Du Plantier
Ms. Thelma Golden
Mr. Michael Govan & Ms. Katherine Ross
Ms. Johanna Burton
Mr. Coy Middlebrook
Auction
Mr. Stephen Arbib
Ms. Lydia Grace Bielen
Business
Mr. Vivi Nevo & Ms. Caro Daur
Mr. Jamie Patricof & Ms. Kelly Sawyer
Mr. Evan Spiegel & Ms. Miranda Kerr
Ms. Anne Wojcicki
Ms. Anjula Acharia
Mr. Charles Annenberg Weingarten
Mr. Jeff Bezos & Ms. Lauren Sanchez
Mr. Aryeh Bourkoff
Mr. Alexander Gilkes & Ms. Maria Sharapova
Mr. Peter & Mrs. Sandra Lowy
Mr. & Mrs. Yuri Milner
Mr. & Mrs. Brian Roberts
Mr. Brian Chesky
Mr. & Mrs. Robert Kraft
Mr. Steve Huffman & Ms. Elvie Stephanopoulos
Mr. Michael Meldman
Mr. Leonid Solovyev
Directors
Mr. J J Abrams & Ms. Katie McGrath
Mr. Judd Apatow & Ms. Leslie Mann
Mr. Neil Burger & Ms. Diana Kellogg
Ms. Ava Duvernay
Mr. Phil Lord & Ms. Irene Neuwirth
Mr. Ryan Murphy
Mr. Denis Villeneuve & Ms. Tanya Lapointe
Ms. Olivia Wilde
Mr. Edward Berger
Ms. Janicza Bravo
Mr. & Mrs. Jerry Bruckheimer
Mr. Damien Chazelle & Ms. Olivia Hamilton
Mr. Alfonso Cuarón
Ms. Siân Heder
Mr. Rian Johnson & Ms. Karina Longworth
Mr. Joseph Kosinski
Mr. Daniel Kwan
Mr. Mikkel E.G. Nielsen & Ms. Judith Lansade
Mr. & Mrs. Ruben Östlund
Ms. Euzhan Palcy
Ms. Gina Prince-Bythewood & Mr. Reggie Rock Bythewood
Mr. Daniel Scheinert
Mr. Steven Spielberg & Ms. Kate Capshaw
Mr. Taika Waititi & Ms. Rita Ora
Mr. John Waters
Mr. Glenn Weiss
Mr. Lukas Dhont
Ms. Charlotte Wells
Fashion
Mr. & Mrs. Eric Eisner
Mr. Tom Ford
Mr. Fernando Garcia
Mr. Duro Olowu
Ms. Roberta Armani
Ms. Carolina Cucinelli & Mr. Alessio Piastrelli
Mr. Maximillian Davis
Mr. Nicolas Ghesquiere
Ms. Kate Mulleavy
Ms. Laura Mulleavy
Ms. Donatella Versace
Ms. Vera Wang
Ms. Jennifer Fisher
Ms. Ana Khouri
Mr. Jason Rembert
Ms. Priya Shukla & Mr. Ralph Totoonchie
Mr. Benjamin Cercio
Ms. Aurora James
Mr. Brandon Maxwell
Ms. Rebekah McCabe
Mr. Jeremy Scott
Ms. Charlotte Tilbury
Mr. Rhuigi Villasenor
Film – Creative
Mr. David Benioff & Ms. Amanda Peet
Ms. Shonda Rhimes & Mr. Gordon James
Mr. Kenya Barris
Ms. Ruth E. Carter
Mr. Roger A. Deakins C.B.E. & Ms. James Ellis Deakins
Mr. Darius Khondji
Ms. Shirley Kurata
Ms. Florencia Martin
Mr. Bill Lawrence
Mr. Peter Craig
Hospitality
Ms. Laura Cunningham
Legal
Mr. Lawrence Shire
Mr. & Mrs. Allen J. Grubman
Literary
Mr. Jeremy O. Harris
Sir Kazuo Ishiguro O.B.E.
Media
Mr. Ronan Farrow
Ms. Savannah Guthrie & Mr. Michael Feldman
Mr. Kevin Merida & Ms. Donna Britt
Mr. Ayman Mohyeldin & Ms. Kenza Fourati
Mr. & Mrs. James Murdoch
Mr. Trevor Noah
Ms. Kelly Dalton
Model
Ms. Hailey Baldwin Bieber & Mr. Justin Bieber
Ms. Naomi Campbell
Ms. Cara Delevingne
Ms. Kaia Gerber
Ms. Gigi Hadid
Ms. Kendall Jenner
Ms. Kylie Jenner
Ms. Suki Waterhouse
Ms. Poppy Jamie
Ms. Heidi Klum & Mr. Tom Kaulitz
Ms. Alessandra Ambrosio
Ms. Vittoria Ceretti
Ms. Helena Christensen
Ms. Imaan Hammam
Ms. Eva Herzigova
Ms. Karolina Kurkova
Ms. Precious Lee
Ms. Cami Morrone
Ms. Camille Rowe & Mr. Theo Niarchos
Ms. Joan Smalls
Ms. Amber Valletta
Wen Liu
Ms. Paris Jackson
Ms. Carolina Mendes & Mr. Daniel Urzedo
Indya Moore
Ms. Anok Yai
Ms. Ashley Graham
Ms. Winnie Harlow
Ms. Lori Harvey
Ms. Stella Maxwell
Mr. Jon Kortajareña
Music
Mr. John Legend & Ms. Chrissy Teigen
Ms. Christina Aguilera & Mr. Matthew Rutler
Mr. & Mrs. Jeffrey Azoff
Ms. Chloe Bailey
Ms. Halle Bailey
Mr. & Mrs. Jimmy Buffett
Mr. Carter Burwell
Mr. David Byrne
Cardi B
Ms. Billie Eilish
Sir Lucian Grainge & Lady Caroline Grainge
Ms. Alana Haim
Ms. Danielle Haim
Ms. Este Haim
Mr. Justin Hurwitz
Ms. Janelle Monae
Mr. Finneas O’Connell
Questlove
Mr. Usher Raymond
Ms. Olivia Rodrigo
Tems
Ms. Diane Warren
Anderson .Paak
Mr. Shawn Mendes
Offset
Megan Thee Stallion
Beck
Giveon
Mr. Adam Levine & Ms. Behati Prinsloo
Mr. Ricky Martin & Mr. Jwan Yosef
Babyface
Ms. Sabrina Carpenter
Ms. Ellie Goulding
Halsey
Ms. Maggie Rogers
Saweetie
Charli XCX
Diplo
Miguel
Mr. Troye Sivan
Politics
Mayor Karen Bass
Dr. Anita Hill
The Hon. Nancy Pelosi & Mr. Paul Pelosi, Sr.
The Hon. Alex Padilla & Mrs. Angela Padilla
Ambassador Charles H. Rivkin
Councilmember Lester Friedman & Mrs. Simone Friedman
Vice Mayor Dr. Julian A. Gold & Mrs. Michele Gold
Councilmember John A. Mirisch & Guest
Councilmember Sharona R. Nazarian, PsyD & Mr. Daniel Nazarian
Producers
Mr. Franklin Leonard & Ms. Emma Holly Jones
Ms. Mary Parent & Mr. Alex Garcia
Mr. Greg Berlanti
Mr. & Mrs. Jason Blum
Mr. Matthew Budman
Mr. Mitch Glazer & Ms. Kelly Lynch
Mr. & Mrs. Brian Grazer
Eve Kornblum
Mr. & Mrs. Jon Landau
Mr. Teddy Leifer
Ms. Kristie Macosko Krieger
Mr. Aman Mann
Mr. Christopher McQuarrie
Mr. & Mrs. Mike Medavoy
Mr. Will Packer
Mr. Paul Rogers
Mr. Shaunak Sen
Ms. Jennifer Todd & Mr. Chris Messina
Mr. Dan Weiss
Mr. Timothy White & Ms. Lacey Young
Ms. Malala Yousafzai & Mr. Asser Malik
Ms. Desiree Gruber & Mr. Kyle MacLachlan
Mr. Gary Spinelli & Ms. Alexandra Nourafchan
Mr. & Mrs. Ben Winston
Mr. Scott Z. Burns
Mr. Joseph Patel
Representative – Agent
Ms. Tracy Brennan
Ms. Maha Dakhil & Mr. Matt Jackson
Mr. Andrew Dunlap
Mr. & Mrs. Ari Emanuel
Mr. James Farrell
Mr. & Mrs. David Gersh
Mr. Kevin Huvane
Mr. Yale Jesser
Ms. Aleen Keshishian
Mr. Bryan Lourd & Mr. Bruce Bozzi
Mr. Richard Lovett
Mr. Doug Lucterhand
Ms. Elyse Scherz
Ms. Leslie Siebert & Mr. Steven Siebert
Mr. Richard Weitz
Mr. & Mrs. Patrick Whitesell
Mr. Jeremy Zimmer
Mr. Chris Andrews
Mr. Jeff Gorin
Mr. Chris Hart
Mr. Robert Newman
Ms. Thao Nguyen
Mr. Elan Ruspoli
Ms. Marie Sheehy
Mr. Darnell Strom
Ms. Erica Lancaster
Mr. Brandon Liebman
Ms. Stacy O’Neil
Ms. Cheryl Paglierani
Mr. Max Maulitz
Mr. Graham Taylor
Representative – Manager
Ms. Sarah Francus
Representative – Publicist
Ms. Alex Baker
Mr. Derek Nunemacher
Ms. Christine Tripicchio
Mr. Ken Sunshine
Ms. Evelyn Karamanos
Ms. Keleigh Thomas Morgan
Ms. Cara Tripicchio
Social
Mr. Derek Blasberg
Ms. Natalia Bryant
Ms. Vanessa Bryant
Ms. Vanessa Getty
Ms. Marjorie Gubelmann
Ms. Karis Jagger & Mr. Jonathan Watson
Ms. Eve Jobs
Ms. Tina Knowles Lawson
Mr. Peter Morton
Ms. Kathy Hilton
Ms. Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Ms. Natalie Massenet & Mr. Erik Torstensson
Mr. Alec Ellin
Sports
Mr. John McEnroe & Ms. Patty Smyth
Mr. Travis Kelce
Mr. Rich Paul
Mr. Russell Wilson & Ciara
Ms. Jessica Springsteen
Mr. & Mrs. Russell Westbrook
Mr. Draymond Green
Mr. & Mrs. Garrett McNamara
Mr. Odell Beckham, Jr.
Mr. Miles Chamley Watson
Studio
Mr. & Mrs. Richard Plepler
Ms. Pamela Abdy (Pamela Whittaker)
Ms. Bela Bajaria
Mr. Michael Burns & Ms. Annabelle Dunne
Mr. Jon Feltheimer
Mr. David Greenbaum
Mr. Matthew Greenfield
Mr. Jeff Hirsch
Ms. Donna Langley
Ms. Stacey Sher & Mr. Kerry Brown
Ms. Krista Smith & Mr. Jon Hafter
Mr. Scott Stuber & Ms. Molly Sims
Mr. Steve Tisch
Mr. Zack van Amburg
Mr. & Mrs. David Zaslav
Mr. Daniel Katz
Ms. Jennifer Nicholson Salke
Mr. Jeff Shell
Mr. Michael Barker
Mr. Tom Bernard
Ms. Daria Cercek
Mr. Michael Ireland
