Imagine That: Ron Howard And Brian Grazer To Give This Year’s USC School Of Cinematic Arts’ Commencement Address

Imagine Entertainment co-founders, Oscar winners and USC School of Cinematic Arts alums Brian Grazer and Ron Howard will deliver the school’s commencement address in May, the university said Thursday.

Grazer, who also serves on the School of Cinematic Arts Board of Councilors, received a BA in Psychology at USC in 1974. Howard attended courses at the School of Cinematic Arts. Both received honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degrees from USC in 2022.

The pair, who have teamed on the likes of Oscar Best Picture winner A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13, 8 Mile and 24, Parenthood and Friday Night Lights among other hits join a list of previous commencement addressees that includes Matt Reeves last year along with Ryan Coogler, Jon M. Chu, Donna Langley, Ron Meyer, Paul Feig and more.

The ceremony, to be held Friday, May 12 at the Shrine Auditorium, will also see producer-writer-director Tracy Oliver honored with the Mary Pickford Alumni Award, an award Grazer also has received.

Oliver (Girls Trip) earned an MFA from the school’s Peter Stark Producing Program in 2010.

“We are thrilled to welcome back to campus Brian Grazer and Ron Howard to address this year’s graduating class,” said Elizabeth M. Daley, dean of the USC School of Cinematic Arts. “Brian and Ron’s longstanding partnership and tremendous accomplishments make them such a unique driving force within the industry. Their insights and wisdom will be invaluable to our students as they prepare to start their own journeys.

“Tracy Oliver is an exemplary role model for our students, and a stellar representative of the new generation of SCA creators who are leading today’s golden age of entertainment media,” she added. “As an SCA board member she is a vital contributor to the success of our SCA community, and we couldn’t be prouder to honor her this year.”