‘Flamin’ Hot’, ‘Mustache’, ‘The Luckiest Guy In The World’ Among SXSW Audience Award Winners

The Eva Longoria-directed Flamin’ Hot, Imran J. Khan’s Mustache and the upcoming ESPN bio-doc about NBA icon Bill Walton were among the audience award winners revealed Monday for the 31st SXSW Film & TV Festival.

Flamin’ Hot, which stars Jesse Garcia in the sometimes true tale of the man behind the “flamin’ hot”-branded chip revolution, was named the Audience Award winner in the festival’s Headliners section. The pic, from Searchlight Pictures, will debut June 9 on both Hulu and Disney+.

Mustache, written and directed by Khan, won the Narrative Feature Competition honor, and Julio Quintana’s The Long Game won for Narrative Spotlight. The Documentary Feature Competition winner was Dan Covert’s Geoff McFetridge: Drawing a Life, while Documentary Spotlight honors went to Olivia Kuan’s The Herricanes.

The fest’s Midnighters Audience Award went to Bishal Dutta’s It Lives Inside.

The festival, which wrapped Sunday, previously revealed its juried awards. Today’s wards were handed out across 10 film lineups, three Episodic sections for TV content and six short film sidebars.

Among the TV-side winners are the upcoming Steve James-directed ESPN documentary series The Luckiest Guy in the World on NBA star-turned-analyst Walton, scoring honors in the TV Premieres category. The Season 2 premiere of Starz’s Blindspotting was tapped as best of in TV Spotlight.

Here’s the complete list of Audience Awards winners:

Film Program

HEADLINERS

Audience Award Winner: Flamin’ Hot

Director: Eva Longoria; Producer: DeVon Franklin; Screenwriters: Linda Yvette Chávez, Lewis Colick

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Mustache

Director/Screenwriter: Imran J. Khan; Producers: Christina Won, Jessica Sittig, Christopher Storer, Tyson Bidner

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Geoff McFetridge: Drawing a Life

Director/Producer: Dan Covert; Screenwriters: Erik Auli, Dan Covert, Amy Dempsey, Tara Rose Stromberg

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: The Long Game

Director: Julio Quintana; Producers: Javier Chapa, Ben Howard, Marla Quintana, Dennis Quaid, Laura Quaid; Screenwriters: Julio Quintana, Jennifer C. Stetson, Paco Farias

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: The Herricanes

Director: Olivia Kuan; Producers: James Lee Hernandez, Brian Lazarte, Lisa France, James Short, Olivia Kuan, Justin Baldoni, Andrew Calof

VISIONS

Audience Award Winner: Tobacco Barns

Director/Screenwriter: Rocío Mesa; Producers: Olmo Figueredo González-Quevedo

MIDNIGHTERS

Audience Award Winner: It Lives Inside

Director: Bishal Dutta; Producers: Raymond Mansfield, Sean McKittrick; Screenwriters: Bishal Dutta, Ashish Mehta

GLOBAL

Audience Award Winner: Ek Jagah Apni

Directors: Ektara Collective; Producers: Ektara Collective, Lotus Visual Productions; Screenwriters: Rinchin, Maheen Mirza

24 BEATS PER SECOND

Audience Award Winner: Louder Than You Think

Director: Jed I. Rosenberg; Producers: Jeffrey Lewis Clark, Brian Thalken, Kelly Thomas; Screenwriters: Jed I. Rosenberg, Greg King

FESTIVAL FAVORITES

Audience Award Winner: No Ordinary Campaign

Director: Christopher Burke; Producer: Tim Rummel, Christopher Burke

Shorts Film Program

NARRATIVE SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Closing Dynasty

Director/Screenwriter: Lloyd Lee Choi; Producers: Jon Hsu, Lloyd Lee Choi

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (Grandma & Grandma)

Director: Sean Wang; Producers: Sean Wang, Sam Davis

ANIMATED SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Sandwich Cat

Director/Screenwriter: David Fidalgo; Producers: Daniel Rodriguez, Laura Doval, Gonzalo E. Veloso

MIDNIGHT SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Dead Enders

Directors: Fidel Ruiz-Healy, Tyler Walker; Screenwriters: Fidel Ruiz-Healy, Tyler Walker, Jordan Michael Blake, Conor Murphy; Producers: Raven Jensen, Amanda Crown, Gregory Barnes, Conor Murphy, Nico Alvo, Jordan Michael Blake, Eduardo Ruiz-Healy

TEXAS SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Breaking Silence

Directors: Amy Bench, Annie Silverstein; Producers: Monique Walton, Amy Bench

MUSIC VIDEO COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Drew Ashby – ‘HER’

Directors: Chris Scholar, Bevin Brown; Producer: Bevin Brown

TV Program

TV PREMIERES

Audience Award Winner: The Luckiest Guy in the World

Director: Steve James; Producers: Zak Piper, Steve James

TV SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: Blindspotting Season 2 Premiere

Showrunner: Rafael Casal, Directors: Rafael Casel, Jess Wu Calder; Producers: Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs, Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, Tim Palen

INDEPENDENT TV PILOT COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Notarize Me

Director: Erika Rankin; Screenwriters/Producers: Erika Rankin, Brigitte Valdez

XR Experience

XR EXPERIENCE COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: JFK Memento

Director: Chloé Rochereuil; Producer: Victor Agulhon

XR EXPERIENCE SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: MLK: Now is the Time

Director: Limbert Fabian; Producers: Matthew O’Rourke, Sulivan Parker; Screenwriter: Andrina Wekontash Smith

XR EXPERIENCE SPECIAL EVENTS

Audience Award Winners (tie):

Neo-Wulin: The Era of Black Ark

Director/Screenwriter: Guanyu; Producers: Chenchenchen, Bingbing Wang

Ristband

Directors: Anne McKinnon, Roman Rappak

Soundwaves: A Metaverse Music Concert

Directors: YOOM, Active Theory