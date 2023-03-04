Film Independent Spirit Awards: ‘The Bear’, ‘Everything’ Screenplay, Ke Huy Quan Among Early Winners (Updating Live)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Film Independent

The Film Independent Spirit Awards are underway on the beach in Santa Monica, with Saturday’s ceremony one of the last major awards stops ahead of March 12’s Academy Awards, whose voters still have ballots in hand.

Follow our winners list below as winners are revealed.

Among the 19 film and TV categories up for grabs this afternoon are three pics that are also in the Oscar Best Picture Race: A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, which leads the nominee field today; Focus Features’ Tár; and UAR’s Women Talking.

Already, Everything‘s Ke Huy Quan solidified his Oscar frontrunner status and won Best Supporting Performance trophy, the first of the Spirits’ inaugural gender-neutral categories to be awarded today. Ayo Edebiri from FX’s The Bear has won the supporting category on the TV side.

The Bear also won the Best New Scripted Series honor today.

Other winners on the film side so far include Venice Golden Lion winner All the Beauty and the Bloodshed for Best Documentary, and Pakistan’s Joyland for Best International Film.

In the TV races, key players to watch include ABC’s Abbott Elementary Apple TV+’s Severance and HBO’s Station Eleven and The Bear who come in with three nominations each.

Honorees today will include Women Talking receiving the Spirits’ Robert Altman Award, given to a film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast. Apple TV+’s Pachinko already won the Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series honor.

Last year in the film races, Netflix’s The Lost Daughter took Best Feature, while that film’s Maggie Gyllenhaal won Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Here’s the list of winners as they roll out:

Truer Than Fiction Award

Reid Davenport
I Didn’t See You There

Best New Scripted Series

The Bear
Creator/Executive Producer: Christopher Storer
Executive Producers: Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai
Co-Executive Producer: Rene Gube

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Pachinko
Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn

Best Screenplay

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best First Screenplay

John Patton Ford
Emily the Criminal

Best International Film

Joyland
Pakistan/USA
Director: Saim Sadiq

Best Supporting Performance In a New Scripted Series

Ayo Edebiri
The Bear

Best Documentary

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Director/Producer: Laura Poitras
Producers: Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

Best Supporting Performance (Film)

Ke Huy Quan
Everything Everywhere All at Once

