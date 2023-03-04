How To Watch Saturday’s Film Independent Spirit Awards Online

The 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards kick off Saturday at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the beach at the Santa Monica Pier. The ceremony, hosted by Hasan Minhaj, will be livestreamed on Film Independent’s YouTube channel and Twitter feed as well as on IMDb’s YouTube channel.

You can also watch it on Deadline here.

This year marks the second in a row that the Spirit Awards, which used to take place the day before the Oscars, were pushed ahead in the calendar to land during the Oscar voting period. Three of the five Spirit Best Feature nominees are in the running for the same prize at the Academy Awards: Leading nominee Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár and Women Talking. There are also overlaps in acting, directing and screenwriting categories

Among other things to watch for today: The Spirits’ lead and supporting acting categories in both film and TV are gender neutral for the first time.

Also on the TV side, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Severance and Station Eleven come in with three nominations each.

Presenters set for today’s ceremony will include Adam Brody, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Dae Kim, Danielle Deadwyler, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Pope, Jodie Turner-Smith, Joel Kim Booster, Kevin Bacon, Lily Tomlin, Molly Shannon, Nicholas Braun, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simona Tabasco, Stephanie Hsu, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, W. Kamau Bell, Austin Butler, Beatrice Grannò, Sharon Horgan, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Troy Kotsur, Haley Lu Richardson, Melanie Lynskey, Taylour Paige and Jenny Slate. This year’s honorary co-chairs Chloé Zhao and Siân Heder will also take part.

Last year, Netflix’s The Lost Daughter took Best Feature, while that film’s Maggie Gyllenhaal won Best Director and Best Screenplay.