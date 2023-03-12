Oscars Winners List – Updating Live

Best Picture nominees, top from left: 'Elvis,' 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' 'All Quiet on the Western Front,' 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Avatar: Way of Water.' Bottom from left: 'The Fabelmans', 'Tár,' 'Triangle of Sadness,' 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Women Talking'

It’s all led to this.

The 95th annual Academy Awards are being handed out tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting Hollywood's Big Night for a third time, and ABC will air it live coast-to-coast at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET from the Dolby Theatre.

This year’s Best Picture nominees included a wide range of pics from the big studios, the streamers and the indies: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking. Read Deadline’s reviews of all 10 Bec Pic nominees here.

There’s also a serious tussle for Best Actor, with Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Austin Butler (Elvis) and Brendan Fraser (The Whale) leading a field that also includes Bill Night (Living) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun). It’s pretty much a two-woman race for Best Actress, with Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Cate Blanchettt (Tár) having had strong awards-season runs so far. They’re vying for the statuette against Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) and Michelle Williams in (The Fabelmans).

Here are the winners announced so far at the 2023 Oscars, followed by the remaining nominees:

Nominees

BEST PICTURE

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

A Netflix/Amusement Park Film in co-production with Gunpowder Films in association with Sliding Down Rainbows Entertainment/Anima Pictures Production

Malte Grunert, Producer



Avatar: The Way of Water (Walt Disney)

A 20th Century Studios Production

James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers



The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

A Blueprint Pictures/Film4/TSG Entertainment Production

Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers



Elvis (Warner Bros.)

A Bazmark Production

Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers



Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

A Hot Dog Hands Production

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers



The Fabelmans (Universal/Amblin Partners)

An Amblin Partners Production

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers



Tár (Focus Features)

A Standard Film Company/EMJAG Production

Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers



Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)

A Paramount Pictures/Skydance/Jerry Bruckheimer Films Production

Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers



Triangle of Sadness (Neon)

A Plattform Production

Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers



Women Talking (Orion Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

A Plan B Entertainment / hear/say Production

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Austin Butler in Elvis

(Warner Bros.)



Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

(Searchlight)



Brendan Fraser in The Whale

(A24)



Paul Mescal in Aftersun

(A24)



Bill Nighy in Living

(Sony Pictures Classics)

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cate Blanchett in Tár

(Focus Features)



Ana de Armas in Blonde

(Netflix)



Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie

(Momentum Pictures)



Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

(Universal/Amblin Partners)



Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once

(A24)

DIRECTING

Martin McDonagh

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)



Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)



Steven Spielberg

The Fabelmans (Universal/Amblin Partners)



Todd Field

Tár (Focus Features)



Ruben Östlund

Triangle of Sadness (Neon)

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

(Searchlight)



Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway

(Apple)



Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans

(Universal/Amblin Partners)



Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

(Searchlight)



Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once

(A24)

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

(Walt Disney)



Hong Chau in The Whale

(A24)



Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

(Searchlight)



Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once

(A24)



Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once

(A24)

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM



Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

(Netflix)

Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley



Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

(A24)

Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey



Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

(Universal)

Joel Crawford and Mark Swift



The Sea Beast

(Netflix)

Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger



Turning Red (Walt Disney)

Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

All That Breathes (Submarine Deluxe and Sideshow in association with HBO Documentary Films)

A Kiterabbit Films and Rise Films in collaboration with HHMI Tangled Bank Studios Production

Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer



All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)

A Participant Production

Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov



Fire of Love (National Geographic)

A National Geographic Documentary Films/Sandbox Films/Intuitive Pictures & Cottage M Production

Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman



A House Made of Splinters

A House Made of Splinters A Final Cut For Real Production

Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström



Navalny (Warner Bros./CNN Films/HBO Max)

A Fishbowl Films/RaeFilm Studios/Cottage M Production

Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

A Netflix/Amusement Park Film in co-production with Gunpowder Films in association with Sliding Down Rainbows Entertainment/Anima Pictures Production



Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

A La Unión de los Ríos Production



Close (Belgium)

A Menuet Production



EO (Poland)

A Skopia Film Production



The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

An Inscéal Production

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Screenplay – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell



Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Written by Rian Johnson



Living (Sony Pictures Classics)

Written by Kazuo Ishiguro



Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)

Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks



Women Talking (Orion Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Screenplay by Sarah Polley

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Written by Martin McDonagh



Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert



The Fabelmans (Universal/Amblin Partners)

Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner



Tár (Focus Features)

Written by Todd Field



Triangle of Sadness (Neon)

Written by Ruben Östlund

CINEMATOGRAPHY

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

James Friend



Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix)

Darius Khondji



Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Mandy Walker



Empire of Light (Searchlight)

Roger Deakins



Tár (Focus Features)

Florian Hoffmeister

FILM EDITING

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen



Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond



Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Paul Rogers



Tár (Focus Features)

Monika Willi



Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)

Eddie Hamilton

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Volker Bertelmann



Babylon (Paramount)

Justin Hurwitz



The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Carter Burwell



Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Son Lux



The Fabelmans (Universal/Amblin Partners)

John Williams

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

Applause from Tell It like a Woman

(Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren



Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

(Paramount)

Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop



Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

(Walt Disney)

Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler



Naatu Naatu from RRR

(Variance Films/Sarigama Cinemas)

Music by M.M. Keeravaani Lyric by Chandrabose



This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

(A24)

Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

PRODUCTION DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front

(Netflix)

Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck

Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper



Avatar: The Way of Water

(Walt Disney)

Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter

Set Decorator: Vanessa Cole



Babylon

(Paramount)

Production Design: Florencia Martin

Set Decorator: Anthony Carlino



Elvis

(Warner Bros.)

Production Design: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy

Set Decoration: Bev Dunn



The Fabelmans

(Universal/Amblin Partners)

Production Design: Rick Carter

Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara

COSTUME DESIGN

Babylon (Paramount)

Mary Zophres



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Walt Disney)

Ruth Carter



Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Catherine Martin



Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Shirley Kurata



Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Focus Features)

Jenny Beavan

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING



All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová



The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Walt Disney)

Camille Friend and Joel Harlow



Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti



The Whale (A24)

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

An Irish Goodbye (Network Ireland Television)

A Floodlight Pictures Production

Tom Berkeley and Ross White



Ivalu

An M&M Production

Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan



Le Pupille (Walt Disney)

An Esperanto Filmoj and Tempesta Production

Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón



Night Ride (The New Yorker Studios)

A Cylinder Production

Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen



The Red Suitcase

A Cynefilms Production

Cyrus Neshvad

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

The Elephant Whisperers (Netflix)

A Netflix Documentary/Sikhya Entertainment Production

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga



Haulout (The New Yorker Studios)

An Albireo Films Production

Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev



How Do You Measure a Year?

A Jay Rosenblatt Films Production

Jay Rosenblatt



The Martha Mitchell Effect (Netflix)

An Outspoken Films Production

Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison



Stranger at the Gate (The New Yorker Studios)

A Smartypants Pictures Production

Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (BBC and Apple Original Films)

A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production

Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud



The Flying Sailor

A National Film Board of Canada Production

Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby



Ice Merchants

A COLA Animation Production

João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano



My Year of Dicks

An FX, Wonder Killer and Cat’s Pajamas Production

Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon



An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

A Griffith Film School Production

Lachlan Pendragon

SOUND

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte



Avatar: The Way of Water (Walt Disney)

Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges



The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson



Elvis (Warner Bros.)

David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller



Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)

Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

VISUAL EFFECTS

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar



Avatar: The Way of Water (Walt Disney)

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett



The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Walt Disney)

Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick



Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)

Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher