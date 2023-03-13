‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’: SXSW’s First World Premiere To Win Oscar’s Best Picture

Some in the industry might be irked that the Oscars and SXSW are colliding on the same weekend this year, however, it’s a win-win for both tonight: For a year ago, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once blasted off here in Austin, TX as the festival’s opening night film. The movie becomes the first world premiere to debut at SXSW and win Oscar’s Best Picture.

Overall, Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven Oscars including Best Picture, the Daniels for Director, Jamie Lee Curtis for Best Supporting Actress, Michelle Yeoh for Best Actress, Key Huy Quan for Best Supporting Actor, Best Editing and Original Screenplay.

Said SXSW head Claudette Godfrey beamed tonight, “It’s so meaningful to have been a part of the Daniels’ journey and the journey of Everything Everywhere All at Once. We could not be more thrilled that their undeniable talent and phenomenal cast is being recognized in such a massive way. All of SXSW will be celebrating tonight!”

The 2009 Oscar Best Picture winner The Hurt Locker from Kathryn Bigelow had a U.S. premiere at SXSW but made its world premiere at the 2008 Venice Film Festival.

Note, it’s not the first time SXSW fare has gone onto the Oscars. In 2002, the Jeffrey Blitz documentary Spellbound about eight teenagers journey to the 1999 National Spelling Bee was nominated for a Feature Documentary Oscar.

In 2012, Daniel Lindsay and T.J. Martin’s Undefeated won the Feature Documentary Oscar close to a year after making its world debut at SXSW. The Weinstein Co. bought the docu in a seven-figure deal out of the fest.

The documentary For Sama made its world premiere at SXSW in 2019 and went on to get nominated in the feature doc category, too. The Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts directed non fiction title was an intimate and epic journey into the female experience of war.

Everything Everywhere All at Once kicked off the first in-person SXSW last year after a three year pause due to Covid and attendees on opening night were electric. The movie went on to become A24’s highest grossing movie ever at $73.7M stateside, $106.7M WW. The Daniels-directed fantasy family martial arts movie was a huge bright spot for arthouse cinemas in year where the indie sector still struggled.

