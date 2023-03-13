‘CODA’ Actor Troy Kotsur Recounts How He Briefly Lost His Oscar: “It Really Scared Me When That Happened” – Oscar Red Carpet

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 12: Deanne Bray and Troy Kotsur attends the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

After making history last year as the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar for his performance in Apple Original Film’s CODA, Troy Kotsur briefly lost his the trophy after his jeep was stolen.

The actor, who won in the category of Best Supporting Actor, was invited to accept the key to the city in his hometown of Mesa, Arizona.

“They asked me to bring along the Oscar,” the actor told Deadline on the Oscars red carpet tonight.

While at the Mesa event, he became tired after signing and holding the 10 lb. statuette. Eventually, he put the Oscar back in his jeep.

But then Kotsur’s jeep was stolen.

“Thank God for technology and GPS because the cops found my car in less than two hours. First thing, I thought was the Oscar. Is it still there? It was there,” Kotsur said.

How did the kids overlook the Oscar?

“I don’t think they even noticed it. I really hope somebody tells those kids. Maybe, if I showed up in person, I’d ask them, ‘How did you like my jeep? How did it drive?'” he continued.

“I signed a contract with the Academy and you can’t really leave it (the Oscar) in storage, you have to put it in your will and make sure someone is always responsible for it or put it in the Academy Museum,” the actor continued.

“I didn’t want to break my contract,” Kotsur said, “It really scared me when that happened.”

“Now the Oscar is safe at home.”