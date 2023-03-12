‘Women Talking’ Filmmaker Sarah Polley Developing Next Movie Set Around Awards Season – Oscar Red Carpet

As the old saying goes, write what you know and for Women Talking filmmaker Sarah Polley whose up for an Adapted Screenplay Oscar tonight, she’s been through so much of the campaign process that her next movie is set around awards season.

Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet, The Adventures of Baron Munchausen actress turned 2x Oscar nominee says, “I’ve been developing a project based on my experiences going through awards season — I’m not kidding.”

“I know all of your names and I have all of your numbers, you will be hearing from me,” Polley told Deadline referring to the awards season media who passionately cover and devour the season.

Polley, who took home the WGA award last weekend for Adapted Screenplay, shares, “I’ve had basically a hotline with all the filmmakers and writers in the race, who text and email me things as they happen all night long — I have this informal writers room which has been amazing.”

Polley wouldn’t be the first to take a stab at the hijinks and politics surrounding awards season: Christopher Guest directed the mockumentary For Your Consideration in 2006 which starred his acting posse of Fred Willard, Eugene Levy, Harry Shearer, Parker Posey, Catherine O’Hara, John Michael Higgins, Jane Lynch, and Ed Begley, Jr.

Women Talking, from Amazon’s United Artists Releasing, is also up for Best Picture tonight. The pic which stars Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand and Jessie Buckley follows women in an isolated religious community who grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith.