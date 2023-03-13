Watch The Oscar Original Song Performances: Rihanna, Lady Gaga, “Naatu Naatu”, “This Is A Life”, “Applause”

The Oscar-nominated Original Song nominees were front and center at the Oscars on Sunday, including the first Indian song to be nominated in the category: “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.

That song, with music by M.M. Keeravaani and lyric by Chandrabose, ended up winning the Oscar.

The night kicked off with 14-time nominee Diana Warren’s “Applause,” from the documentary Tell It Like a Woman. Sofia Carson sang lead vocals.

Next, Stephanie Hsu, nominated this year for Supporting Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once, sang “This Is a Life” from the film, joined by David Byrne.

Up next was Lady Gaga, who originally planned on not performing during tonight’s ceremony before changing her mind at the last minute. The pop star, who won an Oscar for the song “Shallow” from A Star Is Born in 2019, sang “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick wearing ripped black jeans and T-shirt. At the end of the song, a slide came up on the screen dedicating the song to Tony Scott, the director of the original Top Gun who committed suicide in 2012.

Rihanna put a cap on the evening with “Lift Me Up,” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, exactly one month after headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Check out all of Sunday’s performances below.

“Lift Me Up” (from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“Hold My Hand” (from Top Gun: Maverick)

Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Naatu Naatu” (from RRR)

Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose



“This Is A Life” (from Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

“Applause” (from Tell It Like a Woman)

Sofia Carson & Diane Warren







