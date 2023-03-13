Oscar Scorecards: Wins By Film & Distributor

A24 dominated the 95th annual Oscars with nine wins, almost twice as many as the next distributor, Netflix (five). The massive haul for A24, including sweeping the top six categories, left little room for competitors, with only six other companies scoring victories tonight, and only two of them, Netflix and Disney, getting multiple Oscars at the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The situation was similar in the film tally, with only three movies landing multiple Oscars. A24’s Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once hauled in seven statuettes — the most in a decade — including Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay and both Supporting acting nods, while Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front snagged four. A24’s The Whale was the night’s only other multiple winner, scoring Best Actor for Brendan Fraser and another for Makeup & Hairstyling.

Netflix’s five Oscars also included the Animated Feature win for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. (The streamer also got a win for Document Short, but our tally does not include short films.) Disney took home Best Visual Effects trophy for Avatar: The Way of Water and a Costume Design statuette for Black Panther: The Way of Water.

The masses might have been appeased a bit this year as 2022’s two top-grossing films — The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick — each took home a trophy.

A number of high-profile films went home empty-handed. Among those are Best Picture nominees The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár and Triangle of Sadness. Also shut out on Sunday were Babylon, Blonde, The Batman and others. Among studios, the likes of Universal, Focus Features, Searchlight, Neon, Sony Pictures Classics, Apple and Amazon were left waiting for next year.

Here are lists of wins by movie and studio, excluding the short-film winners in the latter:

Wins By Film

Everything Everywhere All at Once: 7

All Quiet on the Western Front: 4

The Whale: 2

Avatar: The Way of Water: 1

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: 1

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse: 1

The Elephant Whisperers: 1

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: 1

An Irish Goodbye: 1

Navalny: 1

RRR: 1

Top Gun: Maverick: 1

Women Talking: 1

Wins By Studio/Distributor

A24: 9

Netflix: 5

Disney: 2

MGM/United Artists Releasing: 1

Paramount Pictures: 1

Variance Films: 1

Warner Bros: 1



