Guild Of Music Supervisors Awards Winners Include ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, ‘Elvis’, ‘Stranger Things’

A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once won a pair of awards as did Rob Lowry for his music supervision on both Cha Cha Real Smooth and Do Revenge on Sunday at the 13th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.

The ceremony, held at the Wiltern Theatre, celebrated outstanding achievement in the craft across film, TV, documentaries, games, advertising and trailers. It also honored Paul Williams with the guild’s Icon Award, and Pilar McCurry who was posthumously awarded the Legacy Award.

Everything‘s Oscar-nominated song “This Is A Life,” performed by David Byrne, Mitski and Son Lux, won the Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film category. The film’s music supervisors Lauren Marie Mikus and Bruce Gilbert also won for Best Music Supervision in the category of Film Budgeted $25 Million and Under.

Anton Monsted from Warner Bros’ Elvis won the Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million. Lowry’s double wins came in the $10 Million and Under category (Cha Cha Real Smooth) and for Non-Theatrically Released Film (Do Revenge).

TV winners tonight included music supervisors from Stranger Things, Insecure and The Come Up, with the song “Perfect Day” from Better Call Saul and performed by Dresage and Slow Shiver, winning the Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television.

Below is the full list of winners revealed tonight.

FILM

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million

Anton Monsted
Elvis

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $25 Million and Under

Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert
Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $10 Million and Under

Rob Lowry
Cha Cha Real Smooth

Best Music Supervision For A Non-Theatrically Released Film

Rob Lowry
Do Revenge

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once
Songwriters: Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski Miyawaki
Performers: David Byrne, Mitski, Son Lux
Music Supervisors: Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert

TELEVISION

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama

Nora Felder
Stranger Things Season 4

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical

Kier Lehman
Insecure Season 5

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television

Adam Brodsky, Rivka Rose
The Come Up Season 1

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

“Perfect Day” from Better Call Saul – Season 6 Ep. 9 – “Fun and Games”
Songwriter: Harry Nilsson
Performers: Dresage, Slow Shiver
Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubić

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary

Allison Wood
Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries

Amanda Krieg Thomas
The Andy Warhol Diaries

TRAILERS

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Film

Evelin Garcia
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Teaser “Leaders”

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Series

Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg
The White Lotus Season 2

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Video Game & Interactive

Lindsey Kohon, Naaman Snell
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Launch Trailer

ADVERTISING  

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)

Abbey Hendrix, Jonathan Wellbelove
Apple – The Greatest

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)

Sunny Kapoor, Mike Ladman, Brad Nayman, Brandy Ricker
Meta – Good Ideas Deserve to be Found: A (Slightly) Life-Changing Story

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Synch)
Dylan Bostick, Josh Kessler
Saint’s Row V

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Original)

Steve Schnur
Battlefield 2042 DLC – Season 1 – Zero Hour, Season 2 – Master of Arms, Season 3 – Escalation
Composers: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Sam Slater

