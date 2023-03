‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, ‘The Boys’ Top Critics Choice Super Awards

'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'The Boys'

Best Picture Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All at Once and superhero series The Boys topped the list of winners for the third annual Critics Choice Super Awards.

The honors are bestowed on the best in genre movies and TV series by Critics Choice Association members.

Everything won for best science fiction/fantasy movie as well as for Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. The three wins were the most for any film; best action movie Top Gun: Maverick (and its star Tom Cruise), best superhero movie The Batman (and Colin Farrell) and Mia Goth for Pearl were double winners.

Among the TV categories, The Boys was also a triple winner, for best superhero series, limited series or made-for-TV movie as well as Antony Star for best actor and best villain in that field. Also scoring series wins were Cobra Kai for action, Wednesday and star Jenna Ortega in horror, and Andor and Stranger Things tying for top honors in the sci-fi category.

Other individual acting winners included Kevin Costner from Yellowstone and Helen Mirren for 1923.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Film

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Viola Davis – The Woman King

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

The Batman

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Colin Farrell – The Batman

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Barbarian

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Mia Goth – Pearl

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Mia Goth – Pearl

SERIES

BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Cobra Kai

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Helen Mirren – 1923

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

The Boys

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Antony Starr – The Boys

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Tatiana Maslany – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Wednesday

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE (Tie)

Andor

Stranger Things

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Adam Scott – Severance

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Patricia Arquette – Severance

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Antony Starr – The Boys