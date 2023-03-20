20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ Star Kerry Condon

My guest this week is Kerry Condon.

During this special episode recorded for an article in our AwardsLine magazine called On My Screen, The Oscar-nominated star of The Banshees of Inisherin recalls some of her career highlights, and the best advice she’s ever been given. Plus, she gets into the films that make her cry and why acting life isn’t all Brad Pitt all the time…

In Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, Condon plays Siobhán, sister to Colin Farrell’s Padraic. As Padraic endures a sudden rejection from his best friend Colm (Brendan Gleeson), Siobhán despairs of her remote village life. As she gently lets down her admirer Dominic (Barry Keoghan) and declares of men, “You’re all feckin’ boring,” Siobhán becomes both the voice of reason and the story’s mother of reinvention.

During this chat, Condon also reveals an anecdote about Marlon Brando that she got on good authority from Nick Nolte, why being prepared to make a fool of yourself is a cornerstone of acting and how she became a published film critic at the age of 10.

Click above to listen to Kerry Condon, and to hear more episodes of 20 Questions on Deadline, listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple podcasts.

For an indepth look at this year’s Oscar nominees read our AwardsLine magazine.