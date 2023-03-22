1091 Pictures Acquires Domestic Distribution Rights To Romantic Drama ‘Under My Skin’

EXCLUSIVE: 1091 Pictures has acquired the U.S. rights to the new romantic drama Under My Skin. The film marks the feature debut of Australian writer-director David O’Donnell and is produced by Raynen O’Keefe and Alex Russell. 1091 Pictures is planning a June 6 on-demand release.

The story follows Denny, a free spirit and artist who falls for Ryan, a strait-laced lawyer. When Denny questions gender, their love is tested.

The lead character, Denny, is played by four different actors who identify as non-binary, or trans non-binary: Liv Hewson, Bobbi Salvör Menuez, Kylo Freeman and Lex Ryan. Producer Alex Russell and Alexis Denisof also star.

“Under My Skin follows four wonderfully gender diverse humans, all rolled into one – they inhabit the same role,” said O’Keefe, who also identifies as trans-non-binary. “Where it is still an uphill battle and obstacle to argue for the sake of actors to be able to play characters who, at least in part, represent them, casting four seems like a feat – and one I’m proud of. If you watch the film, they glisten, which is the glow and authenticity exuded from experience, which no skillful actor can replicate without this knowledge. It is a divine inhabiting.”

Under My Skin kicked off its festival run at London’s Raindance Film Festival, where lead actor Liv Hewson was nominated for best performance for their role. The film was also nominated for an Australian Academy Award (AACTA) and Australian Directors’ Guild Award.

“We can’t wait to finally bring this film to US audiences,” said O’Donnell. “There is something in this story for everyone, and its success with general audiences is a testament to the fact that people are thirsty for new stories, new iterations of traditional narratives. We hope it will continue to resonate with and challenge new audiences.”

The deal was negotiated by Lev Avery-Peck on behalf of 1091 Pictures and Ryan Bury of Motion Picture Exchange on behalf of the filmmakers.