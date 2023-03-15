101 Studios & Spin Team To Develop & Produce Film, TV & Podcast Projects Based On Music Magazine’s Library

EXCLUSIVE: 101 Studios and Spin are partnering to develop and produce new television and film projects as well as podcasts based on the iconic music magazine’s library and IP.

With a history that dates back nearly four decades, Spin has been at the forefront of music journalism, featuring artists across all genres and the impact of the industry on pop culture. 101 Studios’ TV credits include hit series Yellowstone, 1923 and 1883 as well as George and Tammy, Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King.

As these industries collide, both 101 Studios and Spin see the partnership as another opportunity at a time where interest in music-based content has intensified.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with the historic Spin magazine,” 101 Studios COO David Hutkin said. “Their library is a treasure trove of the music industry’s deep history, and we can’t wait to bring these stories to audiences all over the world.”

“101 Studios is truly a predominant force in the TV and film world,” Spin CEO Jimmy Hutcheson said. “With Spin’s longstanding presence on the pop culture and music scene, we are honored to partner with this seasoned group of producers, directors, and writers to turn Spin’s incredible library and IP into exciting new films and television shows.”

101’s unscripted division launched in 2021 and has steadily made its mark with projects focused on sports, true crime and music. This new partnership will look to shine a light on the work of Spin’s journalists that dates back to 1980 while also highlighting new and upcoming artists in the industry.