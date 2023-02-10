Yvette Nicole Brown, Page Kennedy & Cameron Fuller Board ‘Code 3’ From Wayfarer Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Yvette Nicole Brown (Disenchanted), Page Kennedy (The Upshaws), and Cameron Fuller (Zatima) have joined the cast of buddy action-comedy Code 3 opposite Rainn Wilson, Lil Rel Howery, and Aimee Carrero. Production is currently underway.

Brown plays Shanice, an experienced EMS supervisor who is always in control—well, most of the time. She knows Randy (Wilson), someone with who she has a colorful past. Shanice knows he’s burnt out and jaded, but she also knows he’s the best paramedic they’ve got, and she respects him for it.

Kennedy plays Officer Tagert, a police officer who frequently runs into Randy and Mike (Howery) in their ambulance on various calls. Tagert knows the system well and prefers that on any given call, the victim winds up going to the hospital, in which case it’s the paramedics’ paperwork, not his. Tagert doesn’t seem to mind helping them out when he can.

Fuller plays Jimmy, a firefighter who frequently works with Randy and Mike He’s an easy guy to work with who doesn’t question requests that come his way.

The film, by director Christopher Leone, follows a day in the life of Randy and Mike, two overworked, underpaid, and nearly burnt-out paramedics. One is so burnt out by the job that he is forcing himself to resign, though he first must embark on one last 24-hour shift to train his replacement. Everything that could happen on the job, from the mundane to the extreme, then happens on this final, exhilarating day.

The script for Code 3 hails from Leone and former paramedic Patrick Pianezza. Angela Cardon will oversee the project for Wayfarer Studios and will serve as its sole financier. Producers are Justin Baldoni and Andrew Calof for Wayfarer, Lawrence Mattis of Circle of Confusion, Matt Smith of Electro Corduroy Entertainment, and Paul “Pizza” Pianezza of Realdream. Wilson and Howery will executive produce, as well as Steve Sarowitz for Wayfarer, and Mike Jones for Silver Hearts Productions. Megan Herring co-produces for Circle of Confusion.

Brown is repped by Innovative Artists and Marsha Hurwitz Management & Consulting; Kennedy is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Mainstay Entertainment; Fuller is repped by The Park Agency and Allagash Entertainment.