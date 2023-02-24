YouTube Adds Ability To Dub Content Into Other Languages After MrBeast Test Drive

Active content creators received a major boost from YouTube on Thursday. The streaming service has added a feature that allows creators to dub in multiple languages without the need for different channels.

The feature has already been tested by one of the platform’s biggest stars, MrBeast.

“Because his content is so wide-reaching, over the past year we’ve asked MrBeast and a small group of creators to help our team test a new feature that lets creators add multi-language audio to their videos,” YouTube Product Manager Ritz Campbell wrote in a blog post Thursday.

MrBeast has dubbed some of his “most popular videos in 11 languages and is hoping to bring more international viewers to his main channel through the feature,” Campbell wrote.

Previously, content creators could create separate channels for other languages. The new feature will streamline that workflow.

“Having a lot of different channels is just honestly a lot more work,” MrBeast said. “It’s just so much easier to have it all in one central place.”

Now that the test phase is done, the availability of the feature will be expanded to thousands more creators, Campbell wrote. Already, more than 3,500 multi-language videos have been uploaded in more than 40 languages.