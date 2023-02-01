‘Your Honor’ Co-Creator Ron Ninio Sets Espionage Drama ‘The Clinic’ As Next Series

EXCLUSIVE: Ron Ninio, executive producer of Showtime drama Your Honor, is lining up an espionage drama as his next series.

Ninio has teamed with journalist and doc maker Amir Oren and Sharon Bar-Ziv (Room 514, Good Morning Son) to create The Clinic, we can reveal. Your Honor exec Rob Golenberg is producing and Israeli network Reshet/Channel 13 is already attached.

Ninio is “fast-tracking” the show’s development and wants it to be a co-production with an American partner.

Based on real characters and events, The Clinic follows top New York surgeon Dr. Steven Neuman, who moonlights as an assassin. Having served in the Israeli Navy as a commando, he returns to the States to run a practice but when Mossad and the FBI catch a plot to overthrow the U.S. government, they send him to use his medical expertise to kill.

“Dr. Steven Neuman has a constant conflict between his doctor’s oath to save peoples’ lives and his job at the Mossad, which in many cases means killing people,” said Ninio. “Healer/killer is a hell of a conflict.”

Ninio co-created and directed the Israeli version of crime drama Your Honor with Shlomo Mashiach and went on to executive produce Showtime’s remake of the series, in which Bryan Cranston plays a judge who’s forced to break the rules after a tragic accident involving his son.

Your Honor (originally Kvodo) has landed 10 remakes in recent years (the U.S., Germany, Italy, France, India, Turkey, Russia, South Korea, Spain and Croatia). The U.S. adaptation’s second season launched two weeks ago. The original Your Honor, the 2017 Series Mania Grand Prix winner, is currently streaming on Prime Video, as we were first to report in August.

News of The Clinic comes ahead of this month’s Berlinale Series Market, where Ninio will headline a talk on how Kvodo achieved its significant international formats success.

Ninio was showrunner on series such as Arab Labour, A Touch Away and Reaching the Sky. His film directing credits include The Quarry, Auditions and his autobiographical feature There Were Nights, which he wrote and directed. Ninio has also directed theater plays and musical shows at prestigious Israeli theaters.