‘You’ Season 4 Lands At No. 1 On Netflix TV Charts Again; ‘The Woman King’ Debuts At No. 3 On Film List

Season 4 of You has once again found itself at the top of Netflix‘s English-language TV charts for the week of February 13 to February 19.

The first five episodes of the season, which debuted on February 9, racked up an addition 64.1M hours viewed. The episodes landed in the Top 10 in 88 countries. The remaining five episodes of Season 4 will drop on March 9.

The launch of the latest installment also prompted audiences to revisit the series, as all three previous seasons appeared in the Top 10 this week. Season 1 sat at No. 3 with 22.4M hours viewed, Season 2 was No. 10 with 15.1M hours viewed, and Season 9 was at No. 9 with 15.6M hours viewed.

Perfect Match Season 1, which debuted on Valentine’s Day, scored second place and 24.7M hours viewed with just the first four episodes. The next four episodes dropped on the service Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ginny & Georgia Season 2 dropped to seventh place, picking up an additional 18.5M viewing hours this week. Also on the list were Red Rose, Full Swing, and Love is Blind.

As for films, the Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon led rom-com Your Place or Mine held onto the top spot again as well. It took home 53.8M hours viewed and was in the Top 10 in 92 countries.

The Woman King, which began streaming on February 16, came in at No. 3 for the week with 12.2M hours viewed. 2 Guns also made its way onto Netflix this week and scored second place with 12.5M hours viewed.

You People, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Minions: The Rise of Gru, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, True Spirit, Bloodshot, and Jurassic World were also on the list.