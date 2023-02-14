‘You’ Season 4, Part 1 Leads Netflix TV Top 10; ‘Your Place Or Mine’ Scores No. 1 On Film List

You is back with a bang. Season 4, Part 1 of the murder-mystery series put up 92.1M hours viewed since its February 9 release date, making it Netflix‘s most-viewed title of the week.

According to Netflix, the episodes were in the Top 10 in 90 countries. To gear up for the new season, fans also revisited Season 1 and Season 3, which landed in the Top 10 with 19.24M hours viewed and 11.44M hours viewed, respectively.

Only five new episodes of You were released last week. The remaining five episodes of Season 4 will drop on March 9, which is in line with Netflix’s recent release strategy for highly anticipated series like Stranger Things.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 stayed in second place this week with an additional 25.7M hours viewed. Wednesday remains at No. 3 with 22.7M viewing hours.

Ginny & Georgia Season 1 also remains in the Top 10, as did Lockwood & Co. — although that title fell from first place down to No. 7 with only 15.4M hours viewed.

As for films, viewers got into the spirit of love ahead of Valentine’s Day by watching the Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher rom-com Your Place or Mine. The film topped the English Films List with 51.2M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 91 countries.

Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill‘s rom-com You People also stayed in the Top 10, coming in at No. 3 this week with 20M hours viewed. True Spirit, which is about a teenage sailor, was in second place, inching about You People by just a few hundred thousand hours.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile also landed on Netflix and debuted at No. 6 on the Top 10 with about 9M hours viewed. Also on the list were Minions: The Rise of Gru, Pamela, a love story, Sniper: Ultimate Kill, and Sniper: Ghost Shooter.