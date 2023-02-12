‘You’ Star Penn Badgley Is Not Opposed To Having Cardi B End Joe Goldberg; Wanted Her In Season 4

Cardi B is the ultimate You fan and star Penn Badgley is open to having the rapper appear on the Netflix series.

Joe Goldberg is up to no good once again in the fourth installment of the thriller series and actor Badgley told Rolling Stone he wanted the “WAP” singer in the new season.

“Would I want her to be in You? Yeah, if it worked. I wanted her to be in Season Four. But it has to work. You know? How could she be anybody but Cardi B?” he told the publication.

Although not physically present, Cardi B already made an appearance on You as her song “I Like It” played in the background during the Season 4 opener. The reporter asked Badgley if he liked the idea of Cardi being the one to ultimately end Joe’s life and kill him.

“I don’t disagree,” he said.

To celebrate the return of You, Cardi B recently changed her profile picture on Twitter to a still from the Netflix drama.

Back in 2021, Cardi even suggested how she could be part of the series tweeting, “So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU. Ok finish it off Netflix.”

So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU



Ok finish it off @netflix 😌 pic.twitter.com/Y0TEKwlPbQ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 21, 2021

It was back in October 2021 that Cardi retweeted a video of the You star talking about the rapper to which she quoted and said, “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!!. Yoooo like I’m famous famous.”

Days later, Cardi received a package from You with Joe’s signature cap and a strange note. However, what caught the “Press” hitmaker off guard was that she had recently moved to a new location.

“How Joe found my new house adress [sic]?” she asked.

How Joe found my new house adress ?😳😳 pic.twitter.com/1FFy43tvWv — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 5, 2021

Netflix dropped the first five episodes of You Season 4 with the five remaining episodes expected to be made available for streaming starting on March 9.