‘You’ Drops Trailer For Part 2 Of Season 4; “Bloody Hell” Breaks Out For Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg

“I’m not some cold-blooded psycho.” To which all fans of Netflix’s You would say, sure Joe, sure.

The streamer just dropped the trailer for part 2 of You‘s season 4, which premieres March 9. In the teaser, Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg goes toe-to-toe with Rhys Montrose (Outlander‘s Ed Speleers), a fashionable man he befriended in London this season.

Joe crosses the pond in season 4 to assume the new identity of literary professor Jonathan Moore. Toward the end of the teaser, we see Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), Joe’s former wife whom we thought he killed at the end of season 3. The chickens have come home to roost!

As Deadline reported last September, season 4 of the popular serial killer drama is split into two parts — the first of which dropped Feb. 10. That’s in line with Netflix’s recent release strategy for Stranger Things.

Part 1 of season 4, or the first five episodes, was Netflix’s most-viewed title of the week, at 92.1M hours viewed. Netflix says the episodes were in the Top 10 in 90 countries.

Before season 4 launched, Badgley said on his Podcrushed podcast that he asked creator Sera Gamble to put the kibosh on sex in season 4 – and she said yes.

“I asked Sera Gamble can I just do no more intimacy scenes,” he told his co-host Nava Kavelin on the podcast from Stitcher Studios. “This is actually a decision I made before I took the show. I don’t think I have ever mentioned it publicly. One of the main things was, do I want to put myself back on a career path where I’m always playing the romantic lead?”

“Fidelity in every relationship, including my marriage, is important to me,” continued Badgley. “It’s got to the point where I don’t want to do that. So I said to Sera, ‘my desire would be zero, to go from 100 to zero.’ But I signed this contract. I signed up for this show. I know what I did. You can’t take this aspect out of the DNA of the concept. So how much less can you make it, was my question to them. She didn’t even bat an eye. She was really glad that I was that honest. She was sort of almost, I want to say empowered, it had a really positive response. They came back with a phenomenal reduction.”