Former YMU Business Exec Joins Rebranded Digital Content Indie Cowshed Collective

EXCLUSIVE: Digital content indie Cowshed Social has rebranded to Cowshed Collective, signed a former YMU Chief Business Officer and split into four divisions.

Cowshed, which creates content for Gen-Zs, will now operate with a Studios, Social, Creators and Ventures division. Studios will focus on producing content for broadcasters, Social on building brands, Creators on talent development and Ventures will be business-to-business.

Hamizadeh is a signature hire who joins as Chief Business Officer. She is a former YMU Chief Business Officer and has also worked at UK publisher Haymarket. She joins soon after former Channel 4 and BBC Studios exec Matt Ford, while Cowshed Collective also recently hired former LADbible Group Head Of Production Joana Gutscher.

“Cowshed is an impressive business that understands content, production, and how to deliver for clients to a high standard all within one agency,” said Hamizadeh. “I’m delighted to be involved in the next stage of the company’s overall development.”

Ford added: “I have worked closely with Maryam previously and know what an asset she will be to the business as we embark on our next chapter as Cowshed Collective.”