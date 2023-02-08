‘Wytches’: Prime Video Orders Animated Horror Series Adaptation Of Comic Books From Plan B Entertainment

A television series based on the critically acclaimed comic book series Wytches is headed to Prime Video. The streaming platform has ordered an animated series adaptation of Scott Snyder and Jock’s comic books, from Plan B Entertainment, Project 51 Productions, and Amazon Studios. Wytches will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Wytches tells the story of a 17-year-old Sailor Rooks, whose family moves to a remote New England town after a tragic accident, only to discover that a burrow of monsters—ancient creatures that prey on our darkest fears and desires—lurks beneath the town.

Comic book creators Snyder and Jock will executive produce the series alongside Plan B Entertainment, Project 51 Productions’ Kevin Kolde, and Amazon Studios.

“Driven by the pairing of Scott and Jock along with our partners at Plan B and Project 51 Productions, Wytches fuses nail biting horror and evocative drama while unearthing the dark lore surrounding an ancient burrow of witches,” said, Melissa Wolfe, head of animation, Amazon Studios. “Given the haunting and intimate nature of Scott and Jock’s well regarded comic series, we are looking forward to delivering their creative vision to our global audience and expanding our growing roster of animated series.”

Wytches is a six-issue comic book limited series. The first issue released on October 8, 2014.

“Wytches is possibly my most personal work,” Snyder said. “It’s all about the monsters that dwell beneath the surface of things, both literally and figuratively. I’ve been intimately involved with this animated series from the start, and I can honestly say that I love this show as much as the book, if not more. The animation brings the incredible art by Jock to life, and the episodic format expands the world of Wytches, taking the characters and mythology to terrifying new places. Jock and I are deeply grateful to Plan B Entertainment, Kevin Kolde, and Amazon Studios for believing in Wytches and giving us a chance to make this show dark, personal, twisted, and very special.”

Variety was first to report the news.