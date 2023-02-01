Writ Large Promotes TV, Film Lit Manager Lauren Dineley To Partner

Writ Large has upped TV and film literary manager Lauren Dineley to partner.

Dineley joined Writ Large in 2016 and was later promoted to manager in 2019. During her tenure at the company, she has cultivated a diverse roster of top tier clients including creator & showrunner Tanya Saracho (Vida), Black List scribes Azia Squire (Bridgerton, Amari & the Night Brothers, Sister), Emma Dudley (Care Bears, Super Pets, Forever Hold Your Peace), and Holly Brix (Why Women Kill, The Vampire Diaries, Happy Anniversary), writers Brittany Miller (Woke, Platonic), Kim Shumway (The Partner Track, The 100), Silvia Olivas (Maya & the Three, Elena of Avalor), Calaya Michelle Stallworth (Fear the Walking Dead, Daybreak), Carly Woodworth (Sweet Tooth, Lucifer), and Jessica Mena Esteves (Madonnas of Echo Park, Work in Progress), as well as filmmakers Veronica Rodriguez (The Slumber Party, Let’s Get Merried) and Monica Zanetti (Ellie & Abbie and Ellie’s Dead Aunt).

Dineley is a graduate of the Peter Stark Producing Program at USC.

“We are beyond thrilled to promote Lauren to partner,” said Writ Large partners Noah Rosen & Greg Shephard in a joint statement. “She is a natural-born leader whose incredible ideas have become a critical part of the company. She is also a fantastic steward of the company’s culture of collaboration. As a representative, she is a true tastemaker, working with an impressive array of visionary writers and directors. And, her passion and advocacy on behalf of her clients is unparalleled. We feel so fortunate to work with her.”

“It is my great honor to be joining the partnership ranks at Writ Large,” added Dineley. “It has been a true joy to come to work every day for the last seven years thanks to Greg and Noah’s incredible mentorship, the dedication and collaboration of all of our colleagues, and the unmatched talent of our clients. I am beyond excited for the opportunity to help lead Writ Large as we continue to grow, and passionately advocate for our clients and their stories.”