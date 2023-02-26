You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

PGA Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Best Picture; ‘The White Lotus’, ‘The Bear’, ‘The Dropout’ Top TV Heap – Complete Winners List

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

PGA Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Best Picture; ‘The White Lotus’, ‘The Bear’, ‘The Dropout’ Top TV Heap – Complete Winners List
Read the full story

Woody Harrelson Parodies ‘The Whale’ On ‘SNL’

SNL parodied Darren Aronofsky’s film The Whale on tonight’s episode, poking fun at the film’s star Brendan Fraser for wearing a fat suit.

Related Story

Donald Trump’s Train Wreck Appearance In Polluted East Palestine, Ohio Heats Up ‘SNL’ Cold Open

The sketch begins as the director of an upcoming film titled The Hippo, tells his cast of four — including guest host Woody Harrelson who played Keith, an actor who gained 450 pounds to portray the lead — that the project would not be moving forward.

Said director (Mikey Day) apologizes to the group for all the sacrifices they made to be in the film: one lamented having to dye her hair brown, another for growing a beard, and a third for wasting two weeks shadowing a therapist.

Poor Keith was appalled at his co-star’s minuscule complaints when he said he consumed gristle loaf for six months to gain 450 pounds — not knowing he would’ve been able to get away with wearing a fat suit. It’s worth noting, Harrelson wore a fat suit for the sketch.

The director later reveals The Hippo was canceled due to it having almost the same exact script as The Whale, leaving Keith unable to take the role in an upcoming Marvel movie now that he’s overweight.

“I think that ship has sailed,” he said. “I’m not exactly in X-Men shape right now.”

Watch the sketch in full above.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad