Woody Harrelson To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ For Fifth Time

Woody Harrelson will be joining Saturday Night Live‘s ever growing five-timers club. The Cheers and True Detective alum will return as host of the sketch comedy program February 25 with Jack White as musical guest.

The announcement was made during tonight’s SNL hosted by Pedro Pascal.

Harrelson previously hosted SNL in 1989, 1992, 2014 and 2019. His most recent stint launched a recurring role, with him reprising his Joe Biden impersonation in multiple 2019 episodes.

It will be interesting to see whether Harrelson will revisit the character which is currently played by SNL cast member James Austin Johnson.

Harrelson stars in Triangle of Sadness, which is nominated for three Oscars, including Best Picture.