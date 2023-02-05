Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Dolly Parton Was An Uncredited Producer On ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Woody Harrelson To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ For Fifth Time

Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson Getty Images

Woody Harrelson will be joining Saturday Night Live‘s ever growing five-timers club. The Cheers and True Detective alum will return as host of the sketch comedy program February 25 with Jack White as musical guest.

Related Story

‘Saturday Night Live’ Turns Around A “Breaking News” Cold Open Featuring Interview With The Fallen Chinese Balloon

The announcement was made during tonight’s SNL hosted by Pedro Pascal.

Harrelson previously hosted SNL in 1989, 1992, 2014 and 2019. His most recent stint launched a recurring role, with him reprising his Joe Biden impersonation in multiple 2019 episodes.

It will be interesting to see whether Harrelson will revisit the character which is currently played by SNL cast member James Austin Johnson.

Harrelson stars in Triangle of Sadness, which is nominated for three Oscars, including Best Picture.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad