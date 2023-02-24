Skip to main content
‘Wolverine’ Star Hugh Jackman Claims The Growling Has Damaged His Vocal Range

Hugh Jackman as 'Wolverine ' 20th Century Fox Film Corp./Everett Collection

Wolverine needs some Listerine.

Hugh Jackman, who plays the beastial mutant in the X-Men and Wolverine films, told BBC Radio 4’s Front Row that the roles required growls that have affected his vocal range.

“My teacher at drama school would have been horrified by some of the things I did in Wolverine,” he said. “I’ve done some damage to my voice, through playing Wolverine.”

Jackman, who also has a strong song and dance segment to his career on stage and in films, added that his roaring is to blame for taking something away from his skills. “My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be, and I put that down directly to some of the growling and yelling I did.”

Despite the damage, Jackman has revealed that he’ll return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, currently in pre-production and scheduled for a Nov. 8, 2024 theatrical debut. Jackman will join title character Ryan Reynolds in the film. They first teamed as Wolverine and Deadpool in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

