WME Promotes Six To Agent

EXCLUSIVE: WME on Wednesday announced the promotion of trainees Chandler Atterberry, Julia Colares, Dahbin Han, Zachary Jayson, Alexa Sternschein and Nat Wyatt to Agent.

Atterberry will work within the Non-Scripted TV division, with Colares and Han in Talent, Jayson in Digital Strategy, Sternschein in Comedy, and Wyatt in Scripted TV. Sternschein will continue to be based out of the agency’s NYC office, with all others working from its headquarters in Beverly Hills.

“We are incredibly proud that everyone in this group came through WME’s agent trainee program,” said WME co-chairmen Richard Weitz and Christian Muirhead. “Each of them possess the curiosity, perseverance, and ambition required to support the artists we are fortunate to represent.”

Atterberry’s work in Non-Scripted TV has him representing production companies, showrunners, documentary filmmakers, and other talent, including sports and news broadcasters. He started in WME’s mailroom soon after his 2019 graduation from the University of California, Riverside, and was promoted from trainee to coordinator in 2021.

Colares started out as an assistant in WME’s Talent Department in 2021 and was promoted to coordinator the following year. The Ohio State University grad, originally from Brazil, worked prior to WME as a talent assistant at UTA, and as a publicist at Sunshine Sachs in NYC.

Han joined WME as an assistant upon graduating from USC in 2019, having initially interned for the agency the summer prior. He’s since accumulated experience working across numerous desks within the Talent Department, and also serves on the board of Endeavor employee resource group, Asian Coalition of Endeavor.

Jayson joined WME in 2018, after his graduation from UCLA. He works with clients in film, TV, music, sports, and fine arts, and specializes in web3 technologies, developing and advising on macro, long-term IP and business development strategies across WME’s Digital Strategy Group, Client Strategy Group, and Digital Department.

Sternschein interned at WME in 2015 and joined as an assistant after graduating from Syracuse University. She previously served as the Speaking Division’s coordinator and was admitted into the agent trainee program before transitioning to the Harry Walker Agency in 2020 when it was acquired by Endeavor. She has been part of the Comedy Department since 2022 and focuses on booking private, corporate and college events for clients across comedy, digital, and talent.

A graduate of Yale, Wyatt is now the first openly transgender person to be promoted to Agent at WME. They joined the WME mailroom in 2019 from speechwriting and communications firm West Wing Writers, and now work with writers, directors, and producers across genres in scripted TV with a focus on artists who are BIPOC and/or LGBTQ+.

WME late last month announced the elevation of Amanda Hacohen and Abe Cohen Hoffing to Partner in the Scripted TV department. Notable recent signings at the agency include Seth MacFarlane — the Emmy-winning creator of Family Guy, The Orville and more — as well as Academy Award-winning screenwriter Steven Zaillian.