Wild Bunch, Gaga To Handle Sales On Hirokazu Kore-Eda’s ‘Monster’ 

Wild Bunch International (WBI) and Japan’s Gaga Corporation have announced that the two companies will again collaborate on international sales on Monster, directed by award-winning filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda.

Gaga will handle sales for Asian territories, while WBI will handle worldwide territories excluding Asia. A promo will be available for buyers at the upcoming European Film Market (EFM) at Berlin film festival. The film has been widely tipped for selection at this year’s Cannes.

Wild Bunch and Gaga have teamed up for sales on several of Kore-eda’s titles, starting in 2011 with I Wish, which played at the Toronto and San Sebastian film festivals, and more recently Shoplifters, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 2018.

Monster is scheduled for release in Japan through Toho and Gaga on June 2, 2023. Scripted by Yuji Sakamoto (We Made A Beautiful Bouquet) and with with music by Oscar-winning composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, the film stars Sakura Ando (Shoplifters), Eita Nagayama, Soya Kurokawa, Hinata Hiiragi and Yuko Tanaka.

The film is produced by Genki Kawamura and Kenji Yamada for Toho, Gaga, Fuji Television Network, AOI Pro and Kore-eda’s Bun-Buku.