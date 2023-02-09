‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ Star Colin Mochrie Claims “We Never Received Fair Compensation”

After tweeting in November that he believes the 12th season of CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? will be the last, star Colin Mochrie is getting brutally candid about his time — and lack of fair pay — on the show.

“There is a complicated relationship with the show,” Mochrie told Vulture. “The downside is that we never received fair compensation for the success of the show. We provide the content but don’t get paid as writers. We never received residuals for a show that’s been shown around the world since its inception. Seeing announcements about the sale to the show overseas or to HBO Max can get irritating.”

“I hope I don’t sound bitter, because I learned long ago that this business is not fair, and being bitter about it gets you nowhere,” he continued. “I also find it odd that any publicizing of the show comes through our social media. Every day a tweet shows up: ‘You guys should bring that show back!’ Every season for the last nine years we’ve had to remind folks that we are on. So the short answer is, as of now, this is the last season with this cast. The longer, more vague answer is that it’s like the Mafia: It keeps pulling us back, so who knows?”

Mochrie in November tweeted they were set to begin shooting what he believes is the 12th and final season in January. Currently in its 11th season, the improvisational comedy show is an adaptation of the British show of the same name. It originally aired on ABC and ABC Family from 1998 to 2007 before a revival was picked up by the CW and began airing in 2013.

The CW has said that no final decision has been made on the show that stars Mochrie, Wayne Brady, Ryan Stiles and Aisha Tyler and is executive produced by Dan Patterson and Mark Leveson. It’s from Hat Trick Prods. and Warner Bros. TV.

Deadline has contacted a CW spokesperson for comment.

“Everyone at the show — producers and actors — are calling this the last taping,” Mochrie told Vulture. “The short answer is that if it comes back, it probably won’t be with this cast.”