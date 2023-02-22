Whoopi Goldberg Joins ‘The Conners’ As Guest Star In Season 5

Whoopi Goldberg has been cast as a guest star in an upcoming episode of ABC’s The Conners.

Goldberg will play Ms. Glen in the Roseanne sequel series, Mark’s (Ames McNamara) intimidating music teacher, who has a complicated history with another member of the Conner family.

The current Season 5 sees the Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all—the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns—with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

Emma Kenney, Jayden Rey and Jay R. Ferguson also star.

The series is from Werner Entertainment and executive produced by Tom Werner, Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.

EGOT winner Goldberg moderates ABC’s The View, for which she has won a Daytime Emmy Award. She can currently be seen recurring in Tracy Oliver’s Amazon comedy Harlem and upcoming as Bird Woman in Neil Gaiman’s series adaptation of Anansi Boys for Prime Video. She recently portrayed Guinan in Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard and Miss Willa in Epix’s Godfather of Harlem. On the film side, she most recently appeared in and produced the critically acclaimed feature Till for MGM’s Orion Pictures. Goldberg is repped by WME.

A new episode of The Conners airs tonight at 8 PM on ABC.