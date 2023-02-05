‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake Teaser Shows Jack Harlow Making Film Debut Alongside Sinqua Walls

Jack Harlow is making his film debut in the remake of White Men Can’t Jump and he’s starring alongside Sinqua Walls. Watch the full preview in the video posted above!

A teaser for the upcoming movie dropped and shows the banter between Harlow’s Jeremy and Walls’ Kamal. In the preview, the stars of the film argue about who is the best living film director.

“I am like the P.T. Anderson of basketball psychological warfare,” Jeremy says with Kamal drawing a blank as to who he was.

Related Story 'Hit-Monkey' Renewed For Second Season On Hulu

Jeremy adds, “Our greatest living director,” to which Kamal fires back and says, “Spike Lee is our greatest living director.”

“Spike Lee is not even a good Knicks fan,” Jeremy retaliates.

“I knew this was a mistake,” Kamal adds.

Jeremy was referring to Paul Thomas Anderson, the film director behind Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, Magnolia, There Will Be Blood, and Licorice Pizza, just to name a few. Lee has his own film classics like Do the Right Thing, Jungle Fever, Get on the Bus, and BlacKkKlansman.

The new version of White Men Can’t Jump is set to be released on Hulu on May 19. The remake is directed by Charles Kidd II, known as Calmatic, and written by Kenya Barris based on the 1992 Ron Shelton film.

White Men Can’t Jump from 20th Century Studios also stars Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Tamera ‘Tee’ Kissen, Myles Bullock and Vince Staples, among others.