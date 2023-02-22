‘When Calls The Heart’ Renewed For Eleventh Season By Hallmark

Season 10 of When Calls the Heart isn’t set to premiere until July 30, but Hallmark likes what sees — enough to renew the drama for an 11th season.

Both seasons will be 12 episodes long.

“When Calls the Heart has continued to be a standout amongst our Hallmark catalog, and we’re thrilled that we’re able to bring more stories of faith and community to the homes of millions of viewers,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP Programming. “The uplifting nature of the show paired with the love and positivity in the storytelling makes for a very heartwarming television experience, and it’s only going to get bigger and better in Season 11.”

The ninth season of hit drama culminated with a season high, with the final episode ranking as the most watched in Households (2.6 million) and among Women 18+ (2.3 million) and Total Viewers (3.1 million) on a Live+3 basis. The program also ranked as this year’s most-watched original scripted series on ad-supported cable in Households (2.4 million) and among Women 18+ (2.2 million) and Total Viewers (2.9 million). After 12 episodes, the season also reached over 8.6 million unduplicated/unique Total Viewers.

“I am beyond excited for Season 10 of When Calls the Heart to premiere July 30,” said Erin Krakow, series star and executive producer. “This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns. I can’t wait for the Hearties to see what we’ve created for them. And I’m so thrilled, proud, and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for Season 11. We have so many more stories to tell. With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley. Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world and we are thrilled to share what’s in store these next two seasons.”