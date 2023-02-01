WGA East & HuffPost Reach Deal On New Contract, Avert Threatened Strike

The WGA East and HuffPost have reached an agreement on a new three-year contract, averting a threatened strike. The guild’s contract with the online news outlet had been set to expire last night at midnight, and 98% of its 91 writers and editors had signed a pledge vowing to strike if a fair deal wasn’t reached.

“We are thrilled to announce that at 1:43 a.m. this morning, Writers Guild of America, East members in the HuffPost Union secured a tentative agreement on a new contract with HuffPost and its parent company Buzzfeed,” the guild said in a statement. “The Union will announce details of the deal upon ratification of the new collective bargaining agreement. We want to thank all our members and allies that sent letters and tweeted on behalf of the HuffPost Union. Your solidarity had a real impact at the bargaining table, and we can’t thank you enough.”

The HuffPost Union said, “For months, the HuffPost Union made clear we would not settle for anything less than a fair and equitable contract — and our unit stood together until the bitter end, united against proposals from management that sought to take this newsroom backwards. In the end, we secured a deal that is full of victories, big and small, for our members. It’s a testament to the power of solidarity and the strength of our unit, 98% of whom signed a strike pledge that successfully put management on alert. We are incredibly proud of this new contract, which will build a better future for HuffPost and the talented individuals who work here, and raises the bar for our entire industry.”