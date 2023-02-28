Wendy Williams Says She’s “Formerly Retired” & Wants To Appear On ‘The View’ With Joy Behar And Whoopi Goldberg

Wendy Williams is ready to return to daytime television and has expressed her interest in joining the “Hot Topics” table at The View as a guest.

The television personality said she was “formerly retired” when a paparazzo caught up with her in New York City as she was heading into a Petco to shop for her cat.

“I’m shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California,” Williams said. “I’m going for a week in Paris and then three weeks in California and then immediately fly back.”

She then added, “And then I want to be on TV, stuff like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, The View, stuff like that. I am formerly retired.”

Williams is notoriously a fan of the ABC morning talk show, making it no secret that her own “Hot Topics” segment on her former show was inspired by the same segment of The View where the co-hosts talk about the latest news in pop culture.

Williams’ daytime talk show ended in 2022 after 13 years on the air. The titular host didn’t make an appearance during her last season as the star focused on her health. In September of last year, Williams would check into a wellness facility to continue working on herself. Later on, in November, the former radio host talked about returning to work and getting a podcast.

In an interview at the Circle of Sisters event, Williams also expressed her intention to travel saying, “I’m going to take a year of my life to fly and do and see things I’ve never done before … while I’m young enough.”