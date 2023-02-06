You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Warner Bros TV Lands Pilot 'Souvenir, Alaska' From Mac Smullen With Carly Wray Overseeing And Lee Toland Kreiger Directing

Souvenir, Alaska
Mac Smullen, Carly Wray and Lee Toland Krieger Grandview/Courtesy/Getty

EXCLUSIVE: Following a competitive bidding war, Warner Bros TV has landed the Mac Smullen spec pilot Souvenir, Alaska. Carly Wray will exec produce and oversee development, while Lee Toland Krieger will exec produce and direct the pilot. WBTV, where both have overall deals, had no comment on the project.

Sources say four other networks were chasing the pilot before WBTV put in the winning bid. While plot details are being kept under wraps, sources close to the pilot describe it as a cross between a Stephen King and Michael Crichton story.

Wray has become one of the more seasoned producers in television working on such shows as Westworld, The Leftovers and Watchmen, for which she won an Emmy. She is repped by WME and Grandview.

Krieger’s past credits include You, Shadow and Bone and Superman & Louis. He is repped by WME and Anonymous Content.

The sale is the first for emerging writer Smullen, who won the AMC Austin Pilot competion in 2022. He is repped by Grandview and attorney Miles Metcoff.

