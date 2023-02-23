Warner Bros. Games ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Sells 12 Million Units, Hits $850 Million In Sales Since Launch As Parent WBD Set To Report Earnings

Warner Bros. Games Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world, action role-playing game has sold more than 12 million units and hit $850 million in sales globally and 280 million hours played in its first two weeks of launch, the company said, confirming a major hit as parent Warner Bros. Discovery prepares to release quarterly earnings shortly.

The release, on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, surpasses all of the company’s previous game launches, exceeded sales records across the three platforms where it’s currently available. It’s become the biggest single-player game ever on Twitch with 1.28 million peak concurrent viewers at launch, the company said.

The release has also seen an increase of overall global franchise fan engagement with the IP, with Wizarding World Digital garnering 300% higher traffic over the normal monthly unique visitor average for the first 10 days of February.

“We are so thrilled and proud to see the player response to Hogwarts Legacy from gamers, fans who are new to gaming and reviewers around the world,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. “Our development team at Avalanche delivered an amazing, high-quality Wizarding World experience that truly fulfills the fan fantasy of life at Hogwarts and our publishing teams have executed a globally impactful launch campaign.”

Hogwarts Legacy was developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label.

Set in the 1800s, it invites players to embark on a journey as a fifth-year student at Hogwarts gifted with a rare ability to tap into ancient, powerful magic. Fans are guided by the Wizard’s Field Guide and unique instruction from professors and other characters.