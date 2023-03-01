Australia’s Foxtel Renews Content Pact With Warner Bros Discovery

Foxtel Group and Warner Bros Discovery have renewed their multi-year content agreement, under which the Australian pay-TV operator and streamer will remain the home of HBO, Max Originals, Warner Bros and Discovery programming in Australia.

In announcing the deal, which covers the Foxtel platform and its streaming service Binge, the two companies hinted at future flexibility as Warner Bros Discovery continues with plans for its own streaming service in the region.

However, they were firm in their assertion that Foxtel and Binge will continue to carry Warner Bros Discovery programming in Australia, including current and future seasons of HBO’s most popular series, such as House Of The Dragon, The Last Of Us, Succession and The White Lotus.

The deal also includes upcoming HBO Original series such as The Idol, White House Plumbers, Park Chan-wook’s The Sympathizer, starring Robert Downey Jr., and The Palace with Kate Winslet. Upcoming Max Originals covered by the deal include Love & Death, Dune: The Sisterhood, The Batman spinoff The Penguin and Duster series by J.J. Abrams.

Also included in the deal are returning seasons of HBO Original series such as Euphoria, True Detective: Night Country and Perry Mason; returning seasons of Max Original series including And Just Like That…, The Sex Lives Of College Girls and Peacemaker; Warner Bros. Television series and movies including Dune 2, Aquaman and Barbie.

In addition Foxtel Group platforms will carry Warner Bros Discovery channels including Discovery, Discovery Turbo, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, CNN International, Cartoon Network and Boomerang.

Warner Bros Discovery President and Managing Director, Western Pacific, James Gibbons, said: “As we look to drive strategic growth of our business across all platforms locally, this deal also provides optionality for future collaboration, including for our future streaming service, that will ultimately offer Australians greater access to the world-class storytelling and much-loved brands Warner Bros Discovery is renowned for.”

Foxtel Group Chief Content and Commercial Officer, Amanda Laing, said: “We have a very established history with Warner Bros Discovery in Australia. The future is now even brighter for both our companies as a result of this deal as it ensures the continued evolution of both businesses in Australia, with our unique combination of assets and our strong subscriber base providing scale and reach.”