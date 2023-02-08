Warner Bros Discovery’s Clement Schwebig Appointed Chair Of Asian Academy Creative Awards

Clement Schwebig, Warner Bros Discovery President, India, Southeast Asia and Korea, has taken over the honorary role of Chair of the 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA), which are traditionally hosted in Singapore in December.

Schwebig takes over the role from Saurabh Doshi, a former Meta executive and founder of Virtualness, who successfully completed his two year term.

Asian Academy Creative Awards President, Michael McKay, said: ‘With deep knowledge of the local industry, the Academy will benefit from Clement’s expertise as it outlines its 2023 Awards program. Clement has a passion for the big picture and industry at large – we’re excited to have him on board.”

He added: “I would like to convey my great appreciation for the vision Saurabh provided during his tenure especially in embracing digital, metaverse and the first ever NFTs version of the trophy being given out to the winners in 2022”.

Schwebig, said: “I’ve always admired the work of the Asian Academy; from its Academy Campus training programmes to its major regional ceremonies, it is pivotal in the development of the media and entertainment industry across Asia. I am honoured to accept this role and work more closely with the Asian Academy as it spotlights and recognizes standout local talent both behind and in front of the camera.”

The Asian Academy Creative Awards honour achievements in content creation, performance and media production across television, film, digital, streaming and emerging technologies. Open to countries throughout the Asia Pacific region, the awards also recognize multiple genres of programming, including scripted, nonscripted, news, documentaries, factual, promos, kids and branded.

Warner Bros Discovery is a Foundation Patron of the Asian Academy and a supporter of its mission, which includes skill development programs and activities, and encouraging the next generation of industry professionals. The AAA and Academy Campus is owned and organised by not-for-profit organisation Asian Academy of Creative Arts.