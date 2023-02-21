Warner Bros. Discovery & BT Group’s UK Sports JV To Launch As TNT Sports

The incoming Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)/ BT Group UK sports JV will be named TNT Sports, the U.S. media giant has revealed.

When the service, which brings together BT Sport with WBD-owned Eurosport, launches later this year, the BT Sport name will no longer be used. TNT Sports will replace the BT Sport linear network and be available to stream via Discovery+.

TNT Sports will host the likes of Premier and Champions League football, the Olympics, Moto GP and WWE. WBD said TNT already has a strong association with live sports in the likes of Latin America. TNT Sports will present the live sports rights carried by BT Sport today, while Eurosport in the UK and Ireland will continue to be available in the same way before being rolled into the new brand at some time in the future.

Andrew Georgiou, the JV Board Member and President WBD Sports Europe who presented the news at a breakfast briefing this morning, said today is “another important step towards the launch of a simpler and even more compelling offering for sports fans.”

“The TNT Sports name is already synonymous with premium live sport in a number of countries around the world and a further sign of the global scale and expertise that Warner Bros. Discovery brings to its partnership with BT,” he added.

Marc Allera, CEO BT Consumer Division and the JV’s chairman, said today “marks the next logical step for BT Sport as well as the broader transformation of our Consumer business.”

The JV was officially formed in September following DAZN’s failed buyout of BT Sport.