You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Jason Seagraves Departs Cavalry Media As SVP Development; Management & Production Firm Under Financial Stress

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

French Doc 'On The Adamant' Takes Berlin's Golden Bear - Full Winners List
Read the full story

Walter Mirisch Dies: Oscar-Winning Producer Of ‘In The Heat Of The Night’ & ‘West Side Story’ Was 101

Walter Mirisch
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content

Walter Mirisch, former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Oscar-winning producer for In the Heat of the Night was 101.

“The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is deeply saddened to hear of Walter’s passing,” noted Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.

Related Story

Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries

The statement continued, “Walter was a true visionary, both as a producer and as an industry leader.  He had a powerful impact on the film community and the Academy, serving as our President and as an Academy governor for many years. His passion for filmmaking and the Academy never wavered, and he remained a dear friend and advisor. We send our love and support to his family during this difficult time.”

More to come

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad